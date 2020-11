Catch up with all your favorite players’ social media posts as WTA stars settle into the off-season - and get a head start on pre-season training.

Congratulations to the newly-engaged Storm Sanders!

Gonna have an even cooler name now 😍😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #stormhunter pic.twitter.com/xZCP26kRjl — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) November 21, 2020

It’s great to see Sabine Lisicki in good spirits as she recovers from ACL surgery.

Naomi Osaka, rocking some pieces from her new Nike line on the practice court.

Good friends and fellow Spaniards Garbiñe Muguruza and Carla Suárez Navarro linking up on the practice court. While Muguruza is gearing up for the 2021 season with coach Conchita Martinez, Suarez Navarro continues battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Stay strong, Carla!

¡En la mejor compañía!



Gracias @CarlaSuarezNava por la visita.

Thanks for the visit! pic.twitter.com/9RoLieObKA — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) November 21, 2020

Ons Jabeur enjoys a bike ride with husband Karim Kamoun.

Love On The Road 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/qksItI2jff — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) November 19, 2020

Elina Svitolina, posting what all professional athletes dream about.

Dreaming about my next adventure... 💭⁣

Hmm 🤔 let’s be honest, the only thing I’m dreaming about is to get fit without going to the gym 🙄 pic.twitter.com/V1TK8Kh2S3 — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) November 16, 2020

Alizé Cornet gearing up for the 2021 season, alongside coach Sandra Zaniewska (left).

What a team to start my... 🤔 ??th pre season (I lost count 😅)

Very happy to work with these two great persons, and ready to rock 2021, whenever it's gonna start 🤞💪💥 pic.twitter.com/59yO9vzwiZ — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) November 23, 2020

No days off for World No.8 Petra Kvitova.

No such thing as a weekend in pre-season 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ky9CzV2U5k — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) November 21, 2020

Paula Badosa, training hard for the upcoming season.

France’s Kristina Mladenovic at her training base in Dubai.

Hours & sweat spent on this court over the years 🔥💪🏻

Grateful for this magical place 🥰

Here we go again for a new off season 🎾@MadinatJumeirah #home #Dubai #dubaitennis #thejclub #uaesports pic.twitter.com/lHpTfSfakf — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) November 19, 2020

[Rocky theme song plays] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova getting fight ready.