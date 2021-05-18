Coco Gauff moved past fellow American Amanda Anisimova to claim a spot in the Emilia-Romagna Open semifinals -- her second semifinal showing in two weeks. Sloane Stephens and Katerina Siniakova also made the final four in Parma.

In a battle between American teenagers, No.3 seed Coco Gauff came out the winner with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No.5 seed Amanda Anisimova in the Emilia-Romagna Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

17-year-old Gauff, a semifinalist at last week’s Internazionali BNL d’Italia, made it two straight weeks into the final four after dispatching her 19-year-old compatriot in an hour and 20 minutes of play.

"I was pretty satisfied with the way I played," Gauff told the press, after the match. "I do think I could have served a little bit better, but other than that, I was pretty happy with the way I played today."

It was the first professional meeting between Gauff and Anisimova, who had a high-profile junior clash when they faced off in the 2017 US Open girls’ singles final. Anisimova, who had just turned 16 at the time, defeated then-13-year-old Gauff in straight sets in that championship match.

This time around, on the clay courts of Parma, Gauff turned the tables, winning 72 percent of points when she got her first serve into play and breaking 40th-ranked Anisimova six times to obtain the victory.

Gauff, currently sitting at her best-ever ranking of World No.30, has now won 18 of her last 24 matches on tour, after improving to 5-2 in WTA quarterfinals in her career.

Anisimova twice held the upper hand in the opening set, leading by a break at 2-1 and 3-2, but each of those times, Gauff pulled back level, refusing to let the older of the two run away with her advantage.

Gauff continued to put pressure on Anisimova with heavy returns, breaking serve for a third straight time to lead 5-3. A hard-hitting game by both followed, where a backhand winner by Gauff at 30-30 gave her a set point. Anisimova misfired on the return to give Gauff the one-set lead.

Anisimova built an even bigger lead in the second set, taking advantage of an error-prone game by Gauff (including two double faults) to break and consolidate for 3-0. However, Gauff methodically pulled her way back into the set, firing a forehand winner to complete her return to parity at 3-3.

Gauff sweeps past Anisimova in all-American affair: Parma highlights

All told, Gauff won the last six games of the match as she swept through the latter stages of the second set. Anisimova staved off three match points at 5-3, but Gauff garnered a fourth with a deep return to force a netted error. There, Anisimova went wide in the next point, and Gauff had emerged the victor in the first WTA meeting between the two.

"In the second set, I was actually missing a lot of balls in the first three games, I think I lost like seven or eight points in a row," Gauff said. "And then I honestly decided to go for bigger targets, and just focus on hitting the ball deeper instead of trying to hit winners."

Gauff will now take on Katerina Siniakova in the semifinals. Siniakova continued her stellar week in Parma with another upset of a seeded player, defeating No.8 seed Caroline Garcia, 7-5, 6-1.

Siniakova started the week by defeating another rising teenager, Clara Tauson, in the first round, then stunned No.1 seed Serena Williams in the second round. The Czech now has three straight-set wins under her belt coming into her semifinal showdown with Gauff.

Gauff, though, defeated Siniakova in straight sets in their only previous meeting, which came on indoor hardcourts in Ostrava last autumn.

"She’s definitely a very tricky player, she uses a lot of variety in her shots," Gauff said, looking forward to Siniakova. "We’re both familiar with each other’s games, and it should be a good match."

Stellar Stephens passes Errani test to reach first SF in two years: Parma Highlights

Another American, Sloane Stephens, also swept into the semifinals on Thursday, as the 2017 US Open champion defeated homeland hope Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-0, in a battle between former Top 5 players.

Former World No.3 Stephens needed an hour and 25 minutes to dispatch Errani, a former World No.5 and 2012 Roland Garros runner-up. It is the first semifinal showing for Stephens on tour since a run to the final four in Madrid two years ago.

Stephens fired 26 winners in the encounter, compared to just 10 by Errani, and the American eased to victory by breaking the Italian's serve six times in the clash. Stephens collected the last eight games of the match to take a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head.

More to follow....