No.3 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine survived a first-round challenge from Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium at Wimbledon, prevailing 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Court No.1 on Wednesday.

Svitolina, who became the first Ukrainian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal at the most recent edition of Wimbledon in 2019, needed one hour and 41 minutes to overcome van Uytvanck, who is ranked 57th in the world and reached the Wimbledon round of 16 in 2018.

Svitolina came from a set down to win when they met at 2015 Indian Wells in their only previous encounter, and she was pushed to three sets again by the Belgian. Only a single break of serve separated the two this time around, with Svitolina edging van Uytvanck in winners by 34 to 33, and an identical unforced error court of 27 apiece.

Van Uytvanck opened the match with a love break, but Svitolina stormed back from that initial stumble, breaking the Belgian twice to move ahead 4-2, before easing through the rest of the first set.

Van Uytvanck then had to stare down two break points at 1-1 in the second set, but her forehand clicked into gear as she fired multiple winners from that wing to hold on for 2-1. The Belgian then was bolstered by that same shot to break Svitolina for 3-1, and she closed out the set with another forehand winner on break point, leveling the match.

However, Svitolina surged in the third set, using a variety of passing winners to move ahead by a break at 3-2. Cracking returns gave Svitolina another break and a 5-2 lead, and though the World No.5 dropped serve after that, she used one more passing winner to reach match point at 5-3. Svitolina converted that chance with a final return winner, sliding into the second round.

Next up for Svitolina will be Poland's Magda Linette, who outlasted Amanda Anisimova of the United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

