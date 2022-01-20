What are your favorite WTA players sporting at the 2022 Australian Open? Marija Zivlak gives us an inside look at the fashions from this year.

Designers of tennis collections intended for Melbourne have always been inspired by the Australian sun, beaches and nature. This year is no different, as we’ll have an abundance of vibrant and pastel red, orange, pink and purple shades that perfectly resonate with the energy at the season’s first Grand Slam event. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will lead us through the latest apparel.

Nike’s Melbourne collection is all about asymmetry. Shapes, accents, pleats, mesh insets – nothing is symmetrical.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina made these entertaining TikTok transition videos to present all the clothing pieces the new Nike collection has to offer, including the Nike Spring Court Dress, Nike Spring Court Tank and Nike Spring Court Skirt.

Adidas drew inspiration from the colors of the Great Barrier Reef. Striking coral reds merge with sky blues to bring the beauty of the natural treasure to the tennis courts at Melbourne Park. For those who prefer calmer tones, the new collection also offers clothes in a brown and beige blurry print.

Players will mix and match the adidas Melbourne Y-Tank, featuring a soft Y-elastic strap and a minimum of 40% recycled material, the adidas Melbourne Match Tank, a sleeveless design that gives more coverage, and the adidas Melbourne Match Skirt that perfectly complements the tops.

This promotional photo shows Garbiñe Muguruza in a new adidas racerback dress that features asymmetrical skirt pleats and a waist-defining elastic waistband.

In an effort to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans and bring eco-innovative solutions to the table, the adidas tennis clothes once again include Parley Ocean Plastic, while still maintaining high-performance quality that professional athletes expect. As you know, the company’s mission is to completely eliminate the use of virgin polyester by 2024.

Fila is delivering two collections at the 2022 Australian Open. One with a navy and white geometric print and one that brings a pop of color to the courts with alluring coral and fuchsia tones.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will launch the Foul Line collection, which combines classic Fila navy with crisp white in a unique print called Fiji. This promotional photo shows the Australian in the Fila Foul Line Raceback Tank, which features a self-fabric bra, mesh insets and princess seams at back. The photo also shows the Fila Foul Line 13.5” Skirt, which includes a contrast white waistband and ball shorts.

Barty’s footwear of choice will be this Axilus 2 Energized women’s tennis shoe in flame scarlet with navy and white accents.

Fila’s Shelby Rogers will sport an eye-catching yet inviting color palette of hot coral, festive fuschia and white from the Baseline collection. The range offers a variety of tops and skorts which can be combined to create distinguished looks.

The collection’s centerpiece is the Baseline Dress, unique for its deep V-shaped back. For the photo shoot, Rogers chose to present the Fila Baseline Racerback Tank, featuring figure-slimming contrasting side panels, and a white Baseline 14” Skort.

Tennis shoe that will complete Rogers’ look is the hot coral / festive fuchsia / white version of the Axilus 2 Energized.

Asics’ Australian Open gear delivers classic sporty style in a soft, watercolor print. The palette is lilac, light blue and neon yellow. New Asics tennis shoes and accessories come in matching colors.

Just like adidas, Asics emphasizes sustainability. They are especially proud that this latest collection is 100 percent made from recycled material.

Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia are expected to wear a colorful V-neck tank featuring rounded side slits and a classic white skort, or its printed alternative. On her Instagram, Garcia also showed a beautiful light blue pleated dress with lilac contrasts and a matching zipper jacket for warm-up.

Once again, Melbourne fashion delivers those summer vibes that we all love. Let’s wait to see all the outfits in action and decide which ones are our favorites.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links. Asics will be available at Tennis Warehouse in February/March, 2022.