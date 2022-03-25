Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova earned the first Top 30 win of her career by beating Elise Mertens in Round 2 of the Miami Open. Elsewhere, Jessica Pegula won an all-American tilt against former champion Sloane Stephens.

Teenage sensation Linda Fruhvirtova continues to make waves in the women's draw of the Miami Open.

The 16-year-old wildcard, ranked World No.279, is through to Round 3 in her debut WTA 1000 event after she upset No.24 Elise Mertens on Friday, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. Two days ago, Fruhvirtova earned her first completed Top 100 victory in Round 1 against Danka Kovinic, and has now added a Top 30 win to her resume against World No.24 Mertens.

✨ BIGGEST win of her career ✨



Fruhvirtova hardly looked awed in her first career match against a Top 50 player, evidenced early as she recovered to win the opening set despite losing serve to begin the match. She later recovered from 0-40 down at 3-3, and won eight of the last nine points to take a one-set lead.

In the decider, she bounced back quickly after Mertens established authority in the second set. She staved off a break point in the set's opening game and won the last five to secure victory against the No.20 seed in a minute over 2 hours.

Pegula eases past Stephens in all-American second round

Next month, they'll be teammates on the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team, but in Round 2 at the Miami Open, Jessica Pegula got the better of Sloane Stephens. The N.16 seed eased to a 6-1, 6-4 straight-sets victory in the all-American clash, coming from 4-2 down in the second set.

Pegula now leads Stephens, 2-0, in their career head-to-head. She also lost just five games in a 6-2, 6-3 victory in Indian Wells last fall.

