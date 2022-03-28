Naomi Osaka eased to another straight-sets win at the Miami Open over Alison Riske to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Naomi Osaka is back into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open for the second year running after a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Alison Riske in Monday's Round of 16.

Osaka is in a vastly different place than she was at this time last year. She was ranked World No.2 when she arrived in Miami last year as the reigning Australian Open champion and a quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari snapped her 23-match winning streak. Now ranked No.77, Osaka has now won three consecutive matches (plus one walkover) for just the second time since she reached the last eight a year ago. She won three matches at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in January before withdrawing due to injury.

Playing Riske for the first time since 2019, Osaka snapped a 1-1 head-to-head tie between the two with a 92-minute victory.

Match management: Three games were crucial to Osaka's effort in victory. She started the match with a nearly 10-minute service hold that extended to six deuces, saving four break points along the way. She broke Riske in the next game and held onto the lead for the set, losing just seven subsequent points on serve. She did need six set points to take the lead, though, as the American saved five in her own titanic service game at 5-2.

In the second set, she bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit and denied Riske three further chances to lead 3-1. Losing serve in the second set snapped a streak of 24 consecutive holds for Osaka in the tournament, but she'd face no further adversity on serve. Later, Osaka broke for a 4-2 lead from a 40-15 down, and hit 40 winners in the match in total.

Osaka is now 25-18 all-time against American players and 3-1 this year.

Another American awaits: Standing between Osaka and first-ever semifinal berth in Miami is the U.S. No.1: Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, who was a winner against Ons Jabeur earlier on Monday. Osaka hasn't dropped a set against Collins in two prior meetings, but they haven't played in three years.

More from Miami: Collins overpowers Jabeur, Saville saves match point to reach Miami QFs

More to come...