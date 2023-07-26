No.60 Anna Bondar mounted two comebacks to stop No.6 seed Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16 at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Hungary's Anna Bondar defeated No.6 seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(3), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Bondar rallied from a break down in both sets to defeat the 16-year-old, who was bidding to make her first quarterfinal on the Hologic WTA Tour. Bondar will face either Sara Sorribes Tormo or Tamara Zidansek in the quarterfinals.

Draws and Results: Lausanne | Hamburg | Warsaw

Andreeva took an early lead on Bondar to lead 4-1 in the first set and looked to be firmly in control after saving a trio of break points to lead 5-2. But serving for the set at 5-3, Andreeva played a loose, error-filled game to get broken and Bondar sealed the set in the tiebreak.

Andreeva broke immediately to open the second set but Bondar reeled her in once again. Trailing 3-1, Bondar broke Andreeva to level the set at 3-3 and then broke the teenager for a third and final time to lead 5-3. The Hungarian closed out the win at love after 1 hour and 41 minutes.

While Bondar was able to secure a straight-set win, it was a day of three-set victories in Lausanne. No.7 seed Alizé Cornet advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-6. 6-1, 6-3 victory over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Cornet will face another Swiss favorite in Jil Teichmann.

After her run to the Roland Garros Round of 16 as a lucky loser, Elina Avanesyan's summer surge continues. Ranked No.68 at the start of the week, the 20-year-old advanced to her third WTA quarterfinal in the last two months after defeating Chloe Paquet 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Seeded No.8 in Lausanne, Avanesyan will take on No.2 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto.