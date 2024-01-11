MELBOURNE -- Chalk this one up to a critter on the court interruption. Emma Raducanu and Shelby Rogers were in the middle of their first-round duel at the Australian Open, when a tiny insect decided it wanted a better look at the action.

Playing in her first Grand Slam match in 12 months, Raducanu had just pocketed a 37-minute opening set over Rogers, taking it 6-3. As the 21-year-old Brit prepared to serve in the opening game of the second, a small insect caught her eye on the court.

Raducanu paused play as the ball boy tasked with escorting the court invader off the court was left grasping at air. As the crowd laughed with amusement, the ball boy returned with reinforcements -- a towel -- and quickly escorted the bug off the court.

Watch the incident below:

The interruption did nothing to stop Raducanu's flow and focus in the match. As the broadcast team said, at least it wasn't a brown snake.

When play resumed, she needed just 39 minutes to seal the second set and book a spot in the second round. Raducanu will face China's Wang Yafan on Thursday.