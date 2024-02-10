Naomi Osaka scored another milestone in her comeback to the Hologic WTA Tour on Tuesday with her second-round win at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. A 6-3, 7-6(9) win over Croatia's Petra Martic earned her back-to-back victories at a Hologic WTA Tour event for the first time in 23 months.

Osaka last won two matches at a WTA tournament at the 2022 Miami Open, where she eventually finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek. But after defeating No.15 seed Caroline Garcia in the first round this week -- reversing the result of their Australian Open meeting last month -- the former World No.1 took another step forward by beating World No.67 Martic in 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was on top of Martic -- whom she last played 10 years ago -- for nearly the duration of the match. But she failed to serve out victory at 6-3, 5-4, and eventually, saved four set points in an epic second-set tiebreak to seal the straight-sets win.

Match management: Osaka lost just five points on serve in the first set, making a love service break for 3-1 more than enough cushion to push her into the lead.

But Martic worked her way into return games in the second set, as the two players traded breaks twice -- and the Croat's variety disrupted Osaka's playing rhythm enough to win three straight games from 3-5 behind.

Her momentum continued into the tiebreak. Martic had leads of 4-0 and 6-3 -- and another set point at 9-8 after saving a pair of match points -- but a big backhand winner down the line by Osaka saved that one, and sparked one last push to get her over the line.

Upcoming outlook: Bidding for a spot in the quarterfinals of a WTA event for the first time since that effort in Miami, Osaka will next face World No.37 Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who was a 6-3, 6-2 winner against No.4 seed Ons Jabeur for her ninth career Top 10 win.

Hot Shot: Tsurenko's net skills light up Doha

Tsurenko overcomes Jabeur

Tsurenko won nine straight games from 3-1 down in the first set against World No.6 Jabeur -- including a nine-deuce break of serve on her 10th break point to level the opener at 3-3 -- to score her first Top 10 victory in five years.

A first Top-10 win in five years 💪@LTsurenko defeats Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Doha last 16!#QatarTotalEnergiesOpen pic.twitter.com/GpEKPMT7dN — wta (@WTA) February 13, 2024

The now 34-year-old's last, ironically, was a 6-2, 6-4 win against Osaka in the semifinals of the 2019 Brisbane International. Osaka leads their all-time head-to-head, 2-1, but they haven't played since then.

Jabeur, meanwhile, told reporters after the match that she was plagued by "small problems" in her right knee throughout the 81-minute affair -- similar issues that affected her last week in a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

"Definitely much better than last week, but it's still there, unfortunately," the Tunisian said, but affirmed her plans to play next week in Dubai. "It will not heal in two or three days, but I'm doing my best to heal it, and I think it's going to be very positive for the next weeks."