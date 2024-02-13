World No.9 Maria Sakkari and her long-time coach Tom Hill announced their professional split on Thursday.

The pair each took to social media to disclose the end of their six-year working relationship. During that time, Sakkari spent two-and-a-half years inside the Top 10, reached a career-high ranking of No.3, won two titles and reached two Grand Slam semifinals.

"Tom, thank you for all the emotions, the support on and off the court, and the belief you had in me since day one," Sakkari wrote on Instagram. "We grew together, and you helped me realize that everything is possible.

"Not only did you make me a better tennis player, but you also made me a better person. Thank you for always wanting the best for me and for always having my back! Good luck on the next chapter in your career."

Hill replied to Sakkari's post: "Thank you for the amazing memories! Always here for you champ[.]"

In his own Instagram post, Hill wrote: "After 6 great years together, Maria and I are ending our professional partnership but will continue to remain close friends. [...]

"Maria is not only an incredible athlete but a great person. Working with Maria has been an absolute privilege and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. We both believe this is a step forward in our respective paths, allowing us to explore new opportunities and exciting challenges that lie ahead."

Sakkari, whose last few years have been chronicled on Netflix's "Break Point," cracked the Top 10 for the first time in 2021, with Hill in her corner. She first reached her peak of World No.3 in March of 2022 after making her first WTA 1000 final at Indian Wells.

Last year, Sakkari fell in the first round at three of the four majors, but she also won her second and biggest career title at WTA 1000 Guadalajara in September. She contested the season-ending WTA Finals for the third straight year, but failed to get out of the group stages for the first time.

After starting 2024 with three singles wins at the mixed-team United Cup, Sakkari lost in the Australian Open second round to Elina Avanesyan. Sakkari is currently on a three-match losing streak after falling in her opening matches at Abu Dhabi and Doha.