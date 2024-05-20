For the first time since 2016, Madison Keys will play in a red-clay final after the fourth-seeded American defeated Liudmila Samsonova in Friday's first semifinal at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, 6-1, 6-3.

Keys has now reached four clay-court finals in her career, but two of them came on green clay at the Credit One Charleston Open in her home country. Keys' only previous clay-court final in Europe came when she was an unseeded 21-year-old at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, when she defeated two Top 10 opponents before losing to Serena Williams.

But Keys came into Friday's match, which was twice paused due to rain, with a favorable head-to-head record against Samsonova, and that trend continued in 67 minutes in Strasbourg. After losing their first meeting on grass in Berlin three years ago, the American has now won four straight -- and she's now 2-0 against Samsonova this spring after defeating her 6-2, 6-3 in Madrid.

2017 US Open finalist Keys will bid for her eighth career title, and first since Eastbourne last summer, against either her fellow American Danielle Collins or Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina. Keys, 29, has won four of her last five finals on the Hologic WTA Tour.

