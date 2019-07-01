My Giving Story: WTA doubles player Nicola Geuer has been raising money and awareness for children's charities in 2019.

WTA doubles player Nicola Geuer has been hard at work with her charitable efforts off court as well as on court in 2019.

The German is an ambassador for former World No.9 Andrea Petkovic's Du Musst Kämpfen ("You Must Fight") charity, which raises money for sports therapy for children who are undergoing chemotherapy in Frankfurt - therapy that can only be financed by donations, as insurance does not cover it.

Participants in the Du Musst Kämpfen pro-am charity tournament in July 2019

This year, as well as extending Du Musst Kämpfen's work to a hospital near her home town of Essen, Geuer organized a pro-am tournament on July 6 in Duisburg, bringing together current and former tennis pros, as well as actors and hockey and football pros, with the event's sponsors and benefactors.

Nicola Geuer auctions a racquet signed by ATP Top 10 player Alexander Zverev at a Du Musst Kämpfen gala in July 2019

Between two auctions and ticket sales for an evening gala, €17,000 was raised, with most of the proceeds going to Du Musst Kämpfen - but with some donations also going to the Immersatt charity in Duisburg, a soup kitchen for children that ensures them a hot meal every day - as well as help with their homework.

WTA4Love is the WTA's global philanthropic organization dedicated to making a positive impact across the globe. Our mission is to be a social responsibility vehicle built on the WTA's values to empower and provide for a better future. We're dedicated to combining, strengthening and enhancing the community and charitable efforts of the WTA through its members (players, alumnae and tournaments), along with our partners.

Click here to see more WTA4Love activities!

To find out more about Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org