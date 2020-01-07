Unseeded Kristyna Pliskova served up the second big upset on Centre Court on Tuesday at the Shenzhen Open by eliminating No.2 seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

SHENZHEN, China - The upsets kept coming on Tuesday at the Shenzhen Open.

After Anna Blinkova defeated top seed Belinda Bencic in the opening round, unseeded Kristyna Pliskova dismissed defending champion and No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second match on Centre Court to reach the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4.

The left-handed Pliskova twin served notice in the 89-minute second round victory, as she not only ended Sabalenka's bid to defend her title from a year ago, but handed the Belarusian just her second defeat in her last 11 matches on Chinese soil.

"She's playing so fast, so I had to be ready from the first point. My serve was there, which is always important, so I'm happy that I won," Pliskova said after the match.

"I'm happy because I reached the quarterfinals here two years ago, so I'm happy to be back there and looking to see if I can do more."

The World No.11 won the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open and the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai to end her 2019 singles campaign, and surrendered just three games in defeating Russian Margarita Gasparyan in the first round.

But Pliskova was pitch-perfect behind her southpaw serve in the match, as she hammered 15 aces, won 87 percent of the points behind her first delivery, and saved 11 break points along the way to victory in the first meeting between the two players.

Nine of the 11 break point chances that Pliskova faced came in the second set after she already built herself a comfortable advantage at a set and a break.

After breaking Sabalenka's serve to love to lead 6-4, 3-2, the Czech saved four break points in a key sixth game, and erased five more in the eighth game en route to recording the upset victory.

