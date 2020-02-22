It's been a standard weekend on social media for the players of the WTA. There have been lots of photos of good glam parties.
Gala diner last night 🇶🇦 @QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/PPeIstC9vc— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) February 24, 2020
A bit more about last night 💁🏼♀️✨#QTO2020 pic.twitter.com/xx8HiF6i5T— Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) February 24, 2020
Gala dinner in great company 😌⚽️⚡️🎾 @QatarTennis @wta pic.twitter.com/vex3JEgcuc— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) February 23, 2020
Compatriots and friends congratulated each other.
Great job, Marta 🏆 Congratulations, @marta_kostyuk 🎉🎊🎀 pic.twitter.com/CibAQk11wY— Lesia Tsurenko (@LTsurenko) February 23, 2020
Of course there were plenty of victory celebrations.
20 titles on the 20th anniversary of @DDFTennis in 2020 🏆— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) February 22, 2020
I fought realllly hard for this one and it feels so beautiful ❤️#Sim20 pic.twitter.com/qkoEt7jLS3
YALLAH🙏❤️— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) February 23, 2020
#QTO2020 @QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/jhXl0ARyR1
...and as always, they took the time to hang out with some very cute best pals.
when the sun comes out for once in cincy... 🤯☀️ pic.twitter.com/j61yUuWF04— Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) February 23, 2020
Best pal Sunday 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yH6JZBaXOa— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) February 23, 2020