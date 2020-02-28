Former WTA World No.45 Johanna Larsson, winner of two WTA Tour titles, has announced she is quitting the game with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old announced her decision in an interview with Swedish media, with a Fed Cup defeat to Poland’s Magda Linette in Luxembourg on February 8 the final match of her career.

She won two WTA Tour titles, the 2015 Swedish Open and the 2018 Nuremberg Cup, while she held a 2-3 record in finals, four of which were on her favored surface of clay.

Additionally, she achieved success on the doubles court as a Top 20 player, with a run to the semifinals of the 2019 French Open alongside Kirsten Flipkens a highlight.

In 2017, she reached the finals of the WTA Finals in Singapore alongside Kiki Bertens, suffering a narrow 4-6, 6-4, [10-5] loss to Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in the showpiece.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of what I’ve done. It’s been a great journey with many wonderful moments,” she said.

“I feel that my energy is not really there to play at 100% and I don’t want to play tennis unless I play at the highest level.

“It’s clear that there will be a void, but right now it feels nice not to have to count down the days before I go.

“It’s nice that my diary is empty and that I can just take each day as it comes.”

A statement from the Swedish Tennis Federation said: “Thanks for everything Johanna and congratulations for an outstanding career.”