Former USTA president Katrina Adams has revealed that she has overcome coronavirus and hopes to help others affected by the virus by donating her plasma.

The pandemic has been responsible for more than 100,000 deaths worldwide and has brought large parts of the world to a standstill, forcing the WTA Tour into a break until at least July.

Adams is doing her best to help in New York, one of the hotspots of the outbreak.

“Many of my friends/acquaintances have lost loved ones... I was lucky,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was infected early in March, before the New York numbers skyrocketed and panic arose.

“I had minor symptoms, body aches and an undetected fever that broke during the night. I tested positive and didn’t really suffer.

“The brighter side is that I then became a candidate to donate my plasma to save the lives of others, as my antibodies are extremely high.

“I was infected for a reason and this photo reminds me that good will come from my misfortune. In reality it was a blessing that I can now make a difference for someone else.”

Adams, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in doubles in 1988 and posted a career high ranking of WTA World No.67 in singles, served as president of the USTA from 2015-2018.