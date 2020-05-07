Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka are among the athletes to have taken part in 'The Real Heroes Project'.

WTA stars Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka have taken part in ‘The Real Heroes Project’, dedicating their uniforms to healthcare professionals who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

The joint initiative took place between 13 professional sports leagues, including athletes representing the WTA, ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WWE, and involved a drive that celebrated healthcare heroes battling to combat the global crisis.

On Wednesday May 6, each athlete used social media to showcase their healthcare hero and passed on a personal message of thanks.

Below are the individual posts from Barty, Andreescu, Osaka, Gauff and Azarenka.

Melissa, thank you for stepping up in our time of need. You are truly an example to me and all of @WTA of what it means to be a hero. You make us proud!

Help us recognize the healthcare heroes in your community using #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/JgmNbIYR6Y — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) May 6, 2020

Auntie Kim, you’re selflessness and dedication has been an inspiration to me! I’m honored to put your name on my back. On behalf of the @WTA , thank you for fighting for our safety!🙌🏾

Show some love to your healthcare heroes using #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/e0RIH5IdgT — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 6, 2020

I would like to give a big thanks to Dr. Amersi and all the healthcare heroes out there. Thank you for all you’ve done to help keep us safe, you are truly #TheRealHeroes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQI7DA2nuj — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 6, 2020

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has supported local and national communities in their own respective efforts, for example the WTA 4 Love campaign aimed at supporting those affected by the coronavirus. Through ‘The Real Heroes Project’, the sports community came together to salute heroic individuals across the healthcare system.