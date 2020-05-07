WTA stars Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka have taken part in ‘The Real Heroes Project’, dedicating their uniforms to healthcare professionals who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

The joint initiative took place between 13 professional sports leagues, including athletes representing the WTA, ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WWE, and involved a drive that celebrated healthcare heroes battling to combat the global crisis.

On Wednesday May 6, each athlete used social media to showcase their healthcare hero and passed on a personal message of thanks.

Below are the individual posts from Barty, Andreescu, Osaka, Gauff and Azarenka.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has supported local and national communities in their own respective efforts, for example the WTA 4 Love campaign aimed at supporting those affected by the coronavirus. Through ‘The Real Heroes Project’, the sports community came together to salute heroic individuals across the healthcare system.

Sports leagues unite for The Real Heroes Project