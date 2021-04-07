From Venus Williams to Naomi Osaka, a look at some of the latest fashion trends on the WTA.

Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog shows us some of the best women’s apparel from the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open, two of the highest-profile tournaments in the United States.

Photo by Getty Images

Venus Williams channeled her inner superheroine in the latest clothes from her EleVen Wonder Woman line. Inspired by the fictional character from American comic books, the tennis legend created a bold collection adorned with rhinestones and pops of gold. What’s more, the 40-year-old WTA style icon rocked braided turquoise space buns and a glittering face mask emblazoned with the Wonder Woman logo.

Even though she lost in the first round, Williams made the biggest fashion statement at the Miami Open. To debut the collection, Williams picked her favorite pieces: the Champion Razor Tennis Tank and the Champion Flutter Skirt.

The admiral navy outfit combines a gold star print and other shiny details such as a gold mesh inset in the back of the tank and the color-blocked skirt hem. Another neat element is the skirt's elastic waistband with the Wonder Woman logo.

Photo by Getty Images

Naomi Osaka introduced Nike summer styles: a solid black sleeveless top and a pleated skirt. Her Summer Advantage Tank is made from breathable, lightweight mesh. Besides the appealing stretchy material, the sleeveless design features pleat at shoulders to create the illusion of rolled-up sleeves. The Summer Advantage Hybrid Skirt is unique for its asymmetrical blocks of black, white and beige. The four-time Grand Slam champion completed the look with turquoise Air Zoom GP Turbo shoes.

Photo by Getty Images



Sofia Kenin splashes the courts with a colorful print from head to toe. At the Miami Open, the American debuted the Fila Tie Breaker Tie Dye Tank and the Tie Breaker 13.5 inch Skater Skort, the collection’s foundational pieces with an all-over tie-dye pattern. The shoe model matching the vibrant separates is the latest update to the Axilus 2 Energized, a compelling combination of tie-dye, white and rogue red.



New Balance’s Coco Gauff rocks a loose-fitting Q Speed Fuel Jacquard Tank and the Core Rally Skirt.

The sleeveless blue top is inspired by urban running crews. It is made from breathable recycled jacquard knit fabric and features cooling, moisture-wicking NB ICEx technology. Contributing to the athletic fit are side panel V-folds and rounded hem with side slits. The skirt is a white classic with contrast binding at bottom hem.

The 17-year-old American’s shoe of choice is the New Balance 996v4, known for its step-in comfort and durability. The rising star completed the look with a selection of Head racquet bags from her own black and pink collection that includes her “Call me Coco'' branding.

Photo by Getty Images

Ajla Tomljanovic and K-Swiss opted for delicate, peach tones from head to toe. The Australian brought out her femininity and gentleness in the Spring Hypercourt Speed Tank, Spring Hypercourt Skirt, and Ultrashot 3 tennis shoes.

Photo by Getty Images



While Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic are still wearing their Australian Open dress which made our Melbourne fashion favorites, 19-year-old Caty McNally introduced adidas’ new collection at the Volvo Car Open. The American teenager selected the bold scarlet Adidas Prime Dope Dye Dress featuring glittery elastic Y-tank straps, a built-in shelf bra and coordinating separate ball tight.

Besides continuing to use high-performance recycled material that includes Parley Ocean Plastic, this time adidas also employed sustainable dye technologies that minimize the use of water and energy in the production process.

