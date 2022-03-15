No.3 seed Iga Swiatek reached her first BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal with her third consecutive come-from-behind win this fortnight, ousting former World No.1 Angelique Kerber.

For the third straight time this fortnight, Iga Swiatek found herself a set down at the BNP Paribas Open. And for the third straight time, the No.3 seed from Poland found a way to storm back for a come-from behind victory.

Swiatek maneuvered to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over former World No.1 and fellow Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany, in their first meeting.

Not only was Swiatek once more down a set, but she also had to charge back from a break down in the third set before booking a spot in the first Indian Wells quarterfinal of her career.

On a roll: 2020 Roland Garros champion Swiatek took 2 hours and 8 minutes to knock out 15th-seeded Kerber, who has three Grand Slam titles to her credit and was the BNP Paribas Open runner-up in 2019 (falling to Bianca Andreescu in that final).

Like she had in her two preceding matches this week against Anhelina Kalinina and Clara Tauson, Swiatek had to battle back from a one-set deficit. But Swiatek prevailed to extend her winning streak to eight victories in a row -- her most consecutive wins since last year's clay-court season.

This current winning streak has all come at WTA 1000 events, where she still is yet to suffer a loss this season. In the first WTA 1000 event of the year, Swiatek claimed the title in Doha, defeating Anett Kontaveit in the final.

Swiatek leads the tour in overall victories in 2022, with 17 match-wins on tour this season. This latest victory over Kerber is also her 15th career win over a Top 20 player, and her fourth against that group so far this year.

More to come....