This past week's title winners, Bernarda Pera and Petra Martic, made significant moves in the latest rankings, while Wang Xiyu hit a new career high.

With two WTA 250 tournaments staged last week, here is a look at the Top 5 biggest rankings movers among the Top 100 players:

Bernarda Pera +49 (from No.130 to No.81): Competing in the 67th main-draw tournament of her career, Pera won the first title of her career, in Budapest at the Hungarian Grand Prix. By winning as a qualifier -- the fourth player to do so this season -- the American collected 298 points and jumps 49 spots in this week’s rankings.

Pera charges past Krunic in Budapest to win first title

Petra Martic +30 (from No.85 to No.55): A former World No.14, Martic captured her second career singles title last week at the Ladies Open Lausanne. Following her Round of 16 effort at Wimbledon, Martic has now won eight of her past nine matches, including three wins against seeded opponents en route to the title at the WTA 250 tournament in Switzerland. The run boosts Martic’s ranking up 30 spots. She returns to the Top 60 (at No.55).

Aleksandra Krunic +30 (from No.105 to No.75): For the first time since the week of Aug. 26, 2019, Krunic returns to the Top 100 after reaching the final in Budapest, her third career finals appearance and first of 2022. The 29-year-old moves up 30 spots by collecting 180 rankings points.

Anastasia Potapova +16 (from No.79 to 63): A semifinalist last week in Lausanne, Potapova’s 16-spot jump pushes her to a career high of No.63. Including her first career title earlier this year in Istanbul, Potapova, 21, has won eight of 10 matches on clay in 2022.

Wang Xiyu +8 (from No.102 to No.94): The 21-year-old Wang defeated top-seeded and No.17-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round of Budapest en route to the quarterfinals. Wang moves to a career-high ranking of No.94 and returns to the Top 100.