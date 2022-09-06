Day 8 of the US Open saw Iga Swiatek tally her 19th bagel set of the year, while Karolina Pliskova won her longest match in over three years. Here are all the key numbers and statistics as the quarterfinals were set.

We're down to the last eight at the US Open. Here are all the key numbers and statistics about the quarterfinal lineup.

1 - Iga Swiatek is the first Polish woman to reach the US Open quarterfinals in the Open Era. Previously, Agnieszka Radwanska fell in the fourth round on five occasions. Swiatek has now made the last eight at three of the four majors, with only Wimbledon left to complete the set. The two-time Roland Garros champion is also the only Slam titlist left in the draw.

19 - Bagel sets that Swiatek has dished out in 2022 so far after adding to her total with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 defeat of Jule Niemeier, the most in a single season since Serena Williams' 25 in 2013.

"I am aware," said Swiatek after her match. "I saw on Twitter some account that is called Iga Swiatek Bakery. That's pretty funny."

1 - Remaining player who has previously reached the US Open final -- Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. The result was Pliskova's first win at a Grand Slam over a former major champion since the 2019 Australian Open, where she beat Garbiñe Muguruza and Serena Williams to reach the semifinals.

10 - Grand Slam quarterfinals reached by Karolina Pliskova, five of which have come at the US Open. Iga Swiatek has the next-highest tally with five Slam quarterfinals, followed by Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula with four. Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Ajla Tomljanovic now have three apiece, and Caroline Garcia has two.

7 - Quarterfinal showings or better by Jessica Pegula at WTA 1000 and Grand Slam tournaments in 2022, out of 12 so far. The American was previously runner-up in Madrid, a semifinalist in Miami and Toronto, and a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Cincinnati.

Pegula's 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Petra Kvitova was the first time she had beaten a Grand Slam champion at a major.

3 - Times that Karolina Pliskova has been taken to three sets in four matches so far this fortnight. The Czech trailed Magda Linette 4-1 in the third set in the first round, and Belinda Bencic by a set and a break in the third round.

2 - Quarterfinalists yet to drop a set: Caroline Garcia, who has conceded just 20 games, and Coco Gauff, who has lost 28 games. The most games Garcia has lost in one match so far was six, against Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.

Among the remaining quarterfinalists, two have lost two sets so far: Aryna Sabalenka (to Kaia Kanepi in the second round and Danielle Collins in the fourth) and Ajla Tomljanovic (to Evgeniya Rodina in the second round and Serena Williams in the third). Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek have all lost one set each, to Shelby Rogers (third round), Yuan Yue (third round) and Jule Niemeier (fourth round) respectively.

3:02 - The length of Pliskova's victory over Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round, the fourth-longest match of the tournament so far. It was the longest match Pliskova has contested since the 2019 Wimbledon fourth round, which she lost 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 to Karolina Muchova in 3 hours and 17 minutes; and the longest match she has won since defeating Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 4-6, 16-14 in 3 hours and 48 minutes in the 2016 Billie Jean King Cup finals.

8 - All eight quarterfinalists have previously reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first major since the 2017 US Open. However, six of them are first-time US Open quarterfinalists. A similar pattern has emerged in the men's draw, where there are no new Grand Slam quarterfinalists, but five first-time US Open quarterfinalists.

6 - Six players in the quarterfinal lineup are either current or former members of the Top 10. The exceptions are Coco Gauff, who is guaranteed to make her Top 10 debut next week, and Ajla Tomljanovic, whose career-high ranking is No.38.