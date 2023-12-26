Caroline Garcia steered France into the Sydney quarterfinals of the United Cup on Wednesday with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Garcia's singles win followed a 6-4, 6-4 win for Adrian Mannarino over Lorenzo Sonego in men's singles, giving France an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie and clinching its spot atop Group D. As the group winners, France will face Norway in the quarterfinals.

World No.20 Garcia won the first eight sets -- and four matches -- of her head-to-head against Paolini, the World No.29, but their last two meetings have gone the distance. In 2 hours and 17 minutes, Garcia flipped the script of the result of their last meeting -- a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win for the Italian on the hard courts of Zhengzhou, China in October.

Garcia served 11 aces in victory, and broke serve five times. After getting even from 4-1 behind in the second set, she regrouped well to start the decider after the match was briefly paused at that juncture when a spectator required medical attention. She won four of the first five games of the third, and emphatically slammed the door on the match by holding to love -- after Paolini kept the pressure on her by not only closing the deficit from 4-1 to 4-3, but holding serving in the ninth game.

Mannarino, meanwhile, did not face a break point, and was solid throughout the duration of his

His biggest concern came in the second game of the second set after he fell behind 0-30. In a burst of frustration, Mannarino pounded his forehead with the butt of his racquet, which opened up a small wound that resulted in a play stoppage and treatment by an ATP physio.

“It’s always a tough match with him and in the second set I felt it could go either way,” Mannarino said. “I was lucky at 4-all to go the break up and everything went my way today.”