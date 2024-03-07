Emma Raducanu of Great Britain moved into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after No.30 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine retired from their match on Saturday due to illness.

Wild card Raducanu was leading 4-0 in the first set when 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Yastremska stopped the match after 21 minutes. Their lone previous meeting, at 2022 Portoroz, also ended with a Yastremska retirement.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is into the Indian Wells third round for the third straight year. Her career-best performance at the BNP Paribas Open came last year, when she reached the Round of 16 before falling to World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu's third-round opponent on Monday will be either No.2 seed and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or American Peyton Stears.

More to come...