No.10 seed Madison Keys needed less than an hour to overpower Daria Kasatkina and move into the second round of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia - No.10 seed Madison Keys overpowered Daria Kasatkina in an impressive 57-minute victory to move into the second round of the Australian Open, 6-3, 6-1.

Keys came in to the year’s first Grand Slam on a tear, fresh from a run to the final in Brisbane. American tore through the draw, taking down the likes of Danielle Collins and Petra Kvitova before falling to Karolina Pliskova in a battling three-set clash.

Read more: Pliskova powers past Keys to win third title in Brisbane

She continued her fine form on Melbourne Arena, where she blasted 29 winners past Kasatkina and served up four aces to advance.

Maddy moving on 🏃‍♀️



In less than an hour, @Madison_Keys slams 29 winners to wipe away Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pBzdHP5sig — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

Keys was in control of the match from the start, her big groundstrokes booming as she took an early break to lead 2-0. Kasatkina, a former Top 10 player, was right back in it, breaking straight back - but wasn’t able to stop Keys a second time as the American’s aggressive returning earned her another lead at 3-1.

The Russian avoided going down a double break, holding for 4-2 chasing down every ball and doing her best to hang with the 2017 US Open finalist. Kasatkina broke back once again to get them back on serve at 4-3, looking like she had finally started to settle into the contest. But Keys again replied immediately, and reestablished her lead at 5-3 before serving out the opening set, saving two more break points in the process.

2020 Australian Open Practice: Coco Gauff preps for Venus Williams matchup

The American raised her level considerably in the second set, swinging freely and striking winners off both wings, her powerful serve keeping her in control of the rallies. After Kasatkina held to start the set, Keys reeled off the next six games in a row in a dominant display of aggression, crushing a huge forehand to put an end to the contest in just 57 minutes.

Read more: Vekic vanquishes Sharapova in Melbourne clash

With the victory, Keys wins her 21st consecutive Grand Slam first-round match, extending her impressive career record to 27-4.

Up next, Keys awaits the winner between Magda Linette and Arantxa Rus in the second round.

More to follow…