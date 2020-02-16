Two teams were the standouts performers on the doubles court in the month of February, but only one pair can earn the title of WTA Doubles Team of the Month.

It was a dominant second month of 2020 for Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova, as the duo became the second doubles team ever to sweep the WTA swing through the Gulf states, winning Dubai and Doha back-to-back.

Their efforts also allowed Hsieh to return to the top of the WTA doubles rankings for her third stint at World No.1.

However, the Japanese pair of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama were not to be overlooked, as their winning streak on Russian soil continued.

They captured their second straight Premier-level event in Russia at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy after winning the title at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last fall.

The Japanese pair have in fact won their last three finals, as they also won the Tianjin Open in October.

