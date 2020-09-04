All the key facts, stats and head-to-heads as third-round action kicks off at the 2020 US Open.

LEARNING

No.4 seed Naomi Osaka will meet 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk for the first time as the two open Day 5 action on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka impressed in her second round clash against Camila Giorgi, dropping just three games en route to a 6-1, 6-2 victory. The Japanese player looked to be in fine form after injury concerns following her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open due to a hamstring injury.

Kostyuk, from Ukraine, is the youngest person and the last teenager standing in the top half of the draw. Ranked World No.137, Kostyuk upset No.31 seed Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the third round.

No.6 seed Petra Kvitova is attempting to reach the last 16 at a major for the 20th time as she takes on Jessica Pegula. Kvitova has yet to drop a set in Flushing Meadows, posting wins over Irina-Camelia Begu and Kateryna Kozlova en route to the third round.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 1 Matches Played 1 0 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

No.8 seed Petra Martic continues her US Open campaign as she takes on Varvara Gracheva for the second time in almost a month. She won in straight sets when she faced Gracheva at the Prague Open, but it was a hard-fought victory, 7-6(2) 6-3 on clay.

World No.102 Varvara Gracheva was down 6-1, 5-1 in her second round clash against Kristina Mladenovic, but pulled off an incredible comeback to oust the Frenchwoman 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-0. Gracheva is into the third round in her Grand Slam debut.

Angelique Kerber is one of six former US Open champions in the starting field, taking on Ann Li of the United States for the first time. Kerber edged past fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(6) to move into the third round.

Li is contesting just her second Grand Slam main draw, but has already turned heads with a dominant straight sets upset over countrywoman and No.13 seed Alison Riske, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 4 Matches Played 6 2 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

No.14 seed Anett Kontaveit will face Magda Linette for the seventh time in her career as she attempts to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time since 2015. Kontaveit might have an uphill battle on her hands, as Linette leads 4-2 in their head-to-head record - though their most recent encounter came in 2017.

Caroline Garcia pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when she defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(2) in the second round.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 3 Matches Played 6 3 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

Garcia will take on No.28 seed Jennifer Brady for the seventh time, looking to break their head-to-head tie of 3-3. All three of Brady’s victories came on hardcourts, while Garcia beat Brady en route to last year’s Nottingham title.

TRENDING

I love watching this little kiddo @leylahfernandez hit those balls. Great attitude, nice strokes, mixing it up, lefty, .. Has everything to become a great champ — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 3, 2020

Another lesson learned🎾👀 Thank you @usopen @usta for your daily effort to keep us all safe and for making it possible to play again!🎈Also, thank you for your support #TeamMary ✨ @WTA #BouzieBottle 🤪😍 #JomaTennis pic.twitter.com/S4wIPFJdJ6 — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) September 3, 2020

2/2 I fought to get back in the game in the 2nd set, but apparently, I just wasn’t good enough. Congratulation @CaroGarcia you were a tough opponent and wish you good luck for the next rounds! pic.twitter.com/ED0fD5y0pt — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) September 3, 2020

I’m very excited to be a part of the new #WTACookbook! 👩🏼‍🍳 All proceeds will benefit @WTA Charities global initiatives. I hope you will consider donating for your copy to get my recipe and some other great ones too! https://t.co/oBv9nlbl68 pic.twitter.com/Q774Td2Qyq — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 3, 2020

READING



Women's tennis stars pulled together favorite recipes for the WTA Cookbook, with proceeds benefiting WTA Charities initiatives.

ORDER OF PLAY

Click here to view Friday’s order of play.

WATCHING