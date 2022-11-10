The draw is out for the inaugural United Cup. Where will Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sakkari and the rest of the star-studded cast be playing? We have the details.

The entry list and draws for the inaugural United Cup were released on Thursday in Australia and headlined by World No.1 Iga Swiatek, top-seeded Greece's Maria Sakkari, No.3 Jessica Pegula, and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia.

The United Cup is an 18-team mixed-team competition that is set to kick off the 2023 season in Australia. The group stage will be played across three cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Each tie features two men's singles matches, two women's singles matches, and one mixed doubles match.

The winners of each group advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney. The next-best performing team from the group stages will advance as the fourth team.

The top six WTA ranking-qualified countries, top five ATP ranking-qualified countries and the top five combined entry countries have been admitted to the competition. The final two countries (one ATP and one combined entry) will be admitted to the competition on Monday 21 November, based on the rankings published on this date.

The top six seeds are No.1 Greece, No.2 Poland, No.3 United States, No.4 Spain, No.5 Italy, and No.6 Italy.

Here's how the groups were drawn, where they will play, and each team's committed rosters:

Group A: Perth

Greece: Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichali, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Sapfo Sakellaridi; ATP: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Stefanos Sakellaridis, Petros Tsitsipas

Belgium: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck, Magali Kempen, Kirsten Flipkens; ATP: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Kimmer Coppejans, Michael Geerts



** Qualifier: ATP 6

Group B: Brisbane

Poland: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette, Weronika Falkowska, Alicja Rosolska; ATP: Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Daniel Michalski, Lukasz Kubot



Switzerland: Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Ylena In-Albon, Joanne Zuger; ATP: Stan Wawrinka, Mar-Andrea Kuesler, Dominic Stricker, Alexander Ritschard



**Qualifier: Combined 6

** Due to the ongoing ATP season, the final two remaining countries (one ATP and one combined entry) will be admitted to the competition on Monday, Nov. 21, based on the rankings published on this date.

Group C: Sydney

United States: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, Desirae Krawczyk; ATP: Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, Hunter Reese

Germany: Laura Siegemund, Jule Niemeier, Anna-Lena Friedsam, Julia Lohoff; ATP: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Daniel Altmaier, Fabian Fallert

Czech Republic: Petra Kvitova, Marie Bouzkova, Jesika Maleckova; ATP: Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac, Lukas Rosol, Dalibor Svrcina

Group D: Perth

Spain: Paula Badosa, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maniero; ATP: Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, David Vega Hernandez

Australia: Ajla Tomljanovic, Zoe Hives, Maddison Inglis, Samantha Stosur; ATP: Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler, John Peers

Great Britain: Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan, Ella McDonald; ATP: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Jan Choinski, Jonny O'Mara

Group E: Brisbane

Italy: Martina Trevisan, Lucia Bronzetti, Camila Rosatello, Nuria Brancaccio; ATP: Matteo Berretini, Lorenzo Musetti, Andrea Vavassori, Marco Bortolotti

Brazil: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Laura Pigossi, Carolina Alves, Luisa Stefani; ATP: Thiago Monteiro, Felipe Meligeni Alves, Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, Rafael Matos

Norway: Ulrikke Eikeri, Malene Helgo, Lilly Haseth; ATP: Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Andreja Petrovic

Group F: Sydney

France: Caroline Garcia, Alizé Cornet, Leolia Jeanjean, Jessika Ponchet; ATP Arthur Rinderknech, Adrian Mannarino, Manuel Guinard, Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Croatia: Petra Martic, Donna Vekic, Tara Wurth, Petra Marcinko; ATP: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Matija Pecotic

Argentina: Nadia Podoroska, Maria Carle Paula Ormaechea; Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundulo, Federico Coria, Andres Molteni