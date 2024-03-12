INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- The BNP Paribas Open is down to its Final Four. For two women, this is well-tread ground. For the other two, uncharted territory.

Who will punch their ticket into Championship Sunday?

World No.1 Iga Swiatek knows what it feels like to lift the Baccarat trophy in Indian Wells, having done so in 2022. Her vanquished opponent that day? No.9 Maria Sakkari. The two have been the most dominant forces in Indian Wells the last three years. Each are set to play their third straight semifinals in the desert.

In contrast, No.3 and US Open champion Coco Gauff, 20, and No.32 Marta Kostyuk, 21, have gone deeper than they ever have here.

Here's a closer look at the semifinal matchups, which will kick off at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

[1] Iga Swiatek vs. [31] Marta Kostyuk

The case for Swiatek

Swiatek's consistent success in the California desert further proves that Indian Wells is the clay-courter's hard court. Into her third straight semifinal here, the 22-year-old hasn't come close to losing a set.

Her set scores? 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0, with that last one coming by Caroline Wozniacki's retirement in the quarterfinals. It's the fewest number of games dropped by a player en route to the semifinals since Jelena Jankovic in 2008. And she's won at least six consecutive games in every match she's played.

88.9% - Among players with at least 15 matches in Indian Wells, only Steffi Graf (89.5%) has a highest winning percentage than Iga Swiatek (88.9%, 16-2) at this event. Fabulous.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/LbCSRIRQqf — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 14, 2024

Not much has bothered Swiatek this year and she's been playing her tennis with incredible clarity. She's handled the big hitters like Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova, both of whom took her to three sets at the Australian Open -- and Noskova knocking her out -- and she's managed the grinders as well, with wins over Yulia Putintseva and Wozniacki.

That's the perfect preparation for Kostyuk, who has the court craft and weapons to do both. Swiatek is 1-0 against the Ukrainian. This is their first meeting on hard court. A win would be Swiatek's 19th win of the year, which would be the most on tour.

The case for Kostyuk

Despite her outstanding results this season -- Australian Open quarterfinalist, San Diego finalist, Adelaide quarterfinalist -- Kostyuk still can't believe she's made her first WTA 1000 semifinal this week. She was sick during the Middle East swing and came up short in an emotional and grueling week in San Diego. She's happy she can still surprise herself.

4 - Since the WTA-1000 format's inception in 2009, Marta Kostyuk is the fourth to achieve a 6-0 opening set in an Indian Wells QF, after Victoria Azarenka, Daria Kasatkina and Bianca Andreescu. Each of the previous three reached the final. Form.@marta_kostyuk @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/YZ6tA9os2m — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 14, 2024

"When you are consistently a Top 5 player, you are not as surprised with your results," Kostyuk told reporters after defeating Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals. "But honestly, for me, the person who is competing and trying to achieve something, there are a lot of things that have to align in order for you to succeed, and there are not many people in the world who are better than me in my job.

"I never take it for granted because you might not have it tomorrow. I'm taking every chance. Obviously, things are aligning now. You need to fight every day for them to keep on aligning."

Kostyuk and Swiatek played for the first time at the 2021 French Open. Swiatek won 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16. The two practiced together just last month in Doha. As she recalled that practice session, Kostyuk broke out into a grin.

"I was really looking forward to actually play her in a match," she said. "I think it will be a great match."

One stat going for Kostyuk: After winning her first six WTA 1000 semifinals, Swiatek has lost four of her last six WTA 1000 semifinals. The most recent loss came last month in Dubai, where she was upended by Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

1 - Two players (Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek) have made three consecutive semi-finals in Indian Wells for the first time since the inception of the event in 1989. Trailblazers.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/NaWnz9mZPw — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 15, 2024

[3] Coco Gauff vs. [9] Maria Sakkari

The case for Gauff

The most important lesson Gauff took on in her late teens was that she didn't have to play at her best to win tennis matches. You don't get extra credit or demerits based on a performance's quality. She'll be the first to admit that she won her maiden major without her A-game.

"I think for me, the difference is that I know if one part of my game is off, I have a lot of other tools I can rely on," Gauff said.

The newly-turned 20-year-old does not panic when her game isn't firing on all cylinders. Aside from her 6-0, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens in the Round of 16, Gauff has had to scrap through some tough performances over the last two months.

As a result, she's an outstanding 16-3 on the season. In January she made her first Australian Open semifinal. Now she's into her first Indian Wells semifinal.

20, 1 - At 20y 1d, Cori Gauff is the youngest US player to reach the women’s SF at Indian Wells since Serena Williams (2001), and the youngest at the event since eventual winner Bianca Andreescu (2019). Beckoning.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @CocoGauff @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/HnmXDXUPZH — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 15, 2024

With an eye towards making the second WTA 1000 final of her career, Gauff will face down Sakkari for the eighth time in their careers. Sakkari leads the head-to-head 4-3, but Gauff has won the last four sets they've played, all of which came last year.

The case for Sakkari

What a difference a desert makes. In the Middle East, slumping and stagnant, Sakkari, 28, parted ways with her long-time coach and friend Tom Hill. In Indian Wells she picked up David Witt, long-time coach to Jessica Pegula and Venus Williams. While no one believes any massive changes can be made in the span of a week, the change has sparked a surge.

7 - In the last three seasons, only Iga Swiatek (13) has made more WTA-1000 semi-finals than Maria Sakkari (seven, equalling Jessica Pegula). Standard.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/aM9owHCGXP — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 15, 2024

Since going 3-0 at the United Cup, Sakkari did not win back-to-back matches until Indian Wells. When it came to three-set matches, she had been dire, losing four of her last five dating back to last summer.

But back in the comfortable confines of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, she has won three of her four matches in three sets. She credits Witt's laid-back energy and sense of humor for bringing levity to her daily routines. His concise scouting reports have also given her clarity in matches. She says her three-set win over Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals was her best performance in months.

"Probably last time I played a match at that level was Washington against Jess [Pegula], so it's been a while," Sakkari said. "I'm just very happy that I'm finding form again and finding myself again."

Against Gauff, Sakkari has the edge in the head-to-head (4-3) and experience.

"When you play Coco, you have to accept that she's going to get two, three more balls than anyone else," Sakkari said. "You just have to be patient. That's what I did today in order to win today's match (vs. Navarro). I just feel that's my mindset going into tomorrow's match against her.

"It's nice to have girls that are actually athletic and fit. Then you feel like, Okay, it's time to challenge myself and play against someone who is equally as fit as I am."