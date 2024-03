World No.1 Iga Swiatek is set to represent Poland at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April. The International Tennis Federation announced the team nominations for the 16-nation qualifying competition, which will be played on April 12 and 13.

Swiatek will lead the Polish squad against Switzerland in Biel. Former No.1s Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep will represent their respective nations as well.

Osaka has been nominated for Japan for the first time since 2020. Japan is set to host Kazakhstan in Tokyo.

Other players nominated to their nations' squads include Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter for Great Britain, Caroline Garcia for France, Beatriz Haddad Maia for Brazil, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula for the USA and Elina Svitolina for Ukraine.

Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers:

Australia vs. Mexico (Brisbane, Australia - outdoor hard)

Switzerland vs. Poland (Biel, Switzerland - indoor hard)

France vs. Great Britain (Le Portel, France - indoor clay)

USA vs. Belgium (Orlando, USA - outdoor hard)

Japan vs. Kazakhstan (Tokyo, Japan - indoor hard)

Brazil vs. Germany (Sao Paolo, Brazil - indoor clay)

Slovakia vs. Slovenia (Bratislava, Slovakia - indoor hard)

Ukraine vs. Romania (Ferdinanda Beach, USA - outdoor clay)



The eight winning nations will join 2023 champions Canada, 2023 runners-up Italy, hosts Spain and wild cards Czech Republic at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville in November. The eight losing nations will compete in the playoffs in November to earn a place in next year's Qualifiers.

See the full list of team nominations below.

Team Nominations:

Australia

Arina Rodionova

Daria Saville

Storm Hunter

Taylah Preston

Ellen Perez

Captain: Samantha Stosur

Mexico

Fernanda Contreras

Marcela Zacarias

Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva

Giuliana Olmos

Captain: Agustin Moreno

Switzerland

Viktorija Golubic

Céline Naef

Simona Waltert

Jil Teichmann

Captain: Heinz Günthardt

Poland

Iga Swiatek

Magdalena Frech

Magda Linette

Kataryzna Kawa

Maja Chwalinska

Captain: Dawid Celt

France

Caroline Garcia

Clara Burel

Diane Parry

Kristina Mladenovic

Captain: Julien Benneteau

Great Britain

Katie Boulter

Harriet Dart

Heather Watson

Emma Raducanu

Captain: Anne Keothavong

USA

Jessica Pegula

Madison Keys

Emma Navarro

Caroline Dolehide

Taylor Townsend

Captain: Lindsay Davenport

Belgium

Sofia Costoulas

Hanne Vandewinkel

Marie Benoit

Kimberley Zimmermann

Captain: Wim Fissette

Japan

Nao Hibino

Mai Hontama

Naomi Osaka

Ena Shibahara

Shuko Aoyama

Captain: Ai Sugiyama

Kazakhstan

Yulia Putintseva

Zhibek Kulambayeva

Aruzhan Sagandikova

Anna Danilina

Zarina Diyas

Captain: Yuriy Schukin

Brazil

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Laura Pigossi

Carolina Alves

Luisa Stefani

Ingrid Martins

Captain: Luiz Francisco Garcia Peniza Neto

Germany

Tatjana Maria

Laura Siegemund

Anna-Lena Friedsam

Angelique Kerber

Captain: Rainer Schüttler

Slovakia

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Rebecca Sramkova

Viktoria Hruncakova

Renata Jamrichova

Tereza Mihalikova

Captain: Matej Liptak

Slovenia

Tamara Zidanšek

Veronika Erjavec

Pia Lovric

Nina Potocnik

Ela Milic

Captain: Andrej Kraševec

Ukraine

Elina Svitolina

Lesia Tsurenko

Yuliia Starodubtseva

Liudmyla Kichenok

Nadiia Kichenok

Captain: Mykhailo Filima

Romania

Ana Bogdan

Jaqueline Cristian

Anca Todoni

Mara Gae

Simona Halep

Captain: Horia Tecau