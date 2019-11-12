Zheng Jie’s Shenzhen Highlights
Chinese tennis trailblazer Zheng Jie made her debut as a WTA Legend Ambassador at the recent Shiseido WTA Finals.
1. Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, assisted WTA Supervisor Laura Ceccarelli at the doubles draw. (Getty)
2. Zheng participated in a clinic for young players taking part in the WTA Future Stars competition. (Getty)
3. Zheng joined Alicia Molik and other dignitaries on stage for the Future Stars trophy presentation. (Getty)
4. Zheng, who is based in Beijing but has a tennis academy and a restaurant in Shenzhen, was a hit with Chinese media. (Getty)
5. Zheng visited Nanhu Primary School to give a clinic to the schoolchildren. (Getty)
6. After hitting with the kids, Zheng fielded questions from the group. (Getty)
7. Zheng couldn't leave without taking a group selfie with a group of the youngsters. (Getty)
8. At corporate hospitality, Zheng met with guests of WTA sponsor, SAP. (Getty)