Australian Open 2020: The 32 seeds and their best Melbourne result
Take a closer look at this year's 32 seeds and how they've historically performed in Melbourne.
01 /32
Ashleigh Barty, the 2020 top seed, had her best result in 2019: when she reached the quarterfinals for the first time. (Getty)
02 /32
No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in a thrilling semifinal in 2019. (Getty)
03 /32
Naomi Osaka begins her title defense in Melbourne in 2020 as the No.3 seed. The Japanese star won her second major in Australia in 2019. (Getty)
04 /32
Seeded No.4 in 2020, Simona Halep finished runner-up to Caroline Wozniacki in 2018. (Getty)
05 /32
No.5 seed Elina Svitolina is a two-time quarterfinalist in Melbourne, in 2018 and 2019. (Getty)
06 /32
Belinda Bencic, seeded No.6, reached the fourth round in 2016. (Getty)
07 /32
2020's No.7 seed, Petra Kvitova, reached her third career Grand Slam final in Melbourne in 2019, falling to Osaka. (Getty)
08 /32
Serena Williams comes into Melbourne seeded No.8, and the American owns seven Australian Open titles - the most recent of which came in 2017. (Getty)
09 /32
Kiki Bertens, seeded No.9 this fortnight, lost to eventual champion Wozniacki in the third round in 2018. (Getty)
10 /32
No.10 seed Madison Keys turned heads when she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal as an unseeded 19-year-old in 2015. (Getty)
11 /32
Aryna Sabalenka, seeded No.11 for the second year in a row, reached the third round in 2019. (Getty)
12 /32
Johanna Konta, seeded No.12, reached the first of her three career Slam semifinals to date in Melbourne in 2016. (Getty)
13 /32
No.13 seed Petra Martic reached the round of 16 in 2018, losing to Elise Mertens. (Getty)
14 /32
Unseeded in 2019, Sofia Kenin gave Halep all she could handle in a second round loss, and comes to Melbourne in 2020 seeded No.14. (Getty)
15 /32
Marketa Vondrousova arrives in Melbourne seeded No.15, looking to better a second-round showing from each of the past two years. (Getty)
16 /32
Elise Mertens, a semifinalist in 2018, rounds out the first half of the seeds at No.16. (Getty)
17 /32
Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber, who won her first major title in Melbourne in 2016, comes into this year's event seeded No.17. (Getty)
18 /32
No.18 seed Alison Riske has twice reached the third round Down Under, in 2014 and 2017. (Getty)
19 /32
No.19 seed Donna Vekic will look to better a total of four second round appearances (2013, 2017-19) this year. (Getty)
20 /32
Karolina Muchova made her Australian Open main draw debut in 2019, losing in the first round to compatriot Pliskova. This year, she arrives in Melbourne seeded No.20. (Getty)
21 /32
Amanda Anisimova, now seeded No.21, put herself on the tennis map with a run to the fourth round of the 2019 Aussie Open. (Getty)
22 /32
Sure to be buoyed by fervent Greek support, No.22 seed Maria Sakkari will look to better a third round result that she recorded in 2017 and 2019. (Getty)
23 /32
No.23 seed Dayana Yastremska's 2019 ascent began with a trip to the third round on her AO main draw debut. (Getty)
24 /32
Seven years ago, No.24 seed Sloane Stephens had her best AO result, when she upset Serena Williams en route to reaching the semifinals. (Getty)
25 /32
Ekaterina Alexandrova will come to Melbourne seeded No.25, having won the Shenzhen Open, looking to beat her best showing of the second round from 2018. (Getty)
26 /32
Danielle Collins had a breakthrough run to the semifinals in 2019, and comes to Melbourne 12 months later in form, and seeded No.26. (Getty)
27 /32
China's No.1, Wang Qiang, is seeded No.27, and reached the third round one year ago. (Getty)
28 /32
Anett Kontaveit, seeded No.28 this year, reached the fourth round in 2018, beating then-reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko along the way. (Getty)
29 /32
A first-round loser in qualifying one year ago, No.29 seed Elena Rybakina arrives for her AO main draw debut in scintillating form, reaching a final and winning a title already in 2020. (Getty)
30 /32
Russian No.30 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached two of her five career Grand Slam quarterfinals Down Under. (Getty)
31 /32
No.31 seed Anastasija Sevastova has twice reached the fourth round in Melbourne - once in 2011 before her hiatus from the game, and again in 2019, where she gave eventual champion Osaka all she could handle. (Getty)
32 /32
Barbora Strycova rounds out the seeds at No.32, having reached the fourth round in Melbourne three times. (Getty)