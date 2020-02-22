Defending champion Elise Mertens is one of the players contesting their first-round matches on Sunday at the Qatar Total Open 2020.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT -- Not before 3:30 p.m. start

Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS) vs. [WC] Cagla BUYUKAKCAY (TUR)

[11] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) vs. [Q] Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

[WC] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs. [Q] Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) vs. [Q] Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)



COURT 1 -- 2:00 p.m. start

[16] Elise MERTENS (BEL) vs. WANG Qiang (CHN)

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) vs. Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

[Q] Bernarda PERA (USA) vs. Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs. Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)

COURT 2 -- 3:30 p.m. start

Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) vs. Magda LINETTE (POL)

[Q] Priscilla HON (AUS) vs. Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. Polona HERCOG (SLO)

COURT 3 -- 3:30 p.m. start

[Q] Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs. Yaroslava SHVEDOVA (KAZ)

Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) vs. Kiki BERTENS (NED) / Julia GOERGES (GER)

[5] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN) vs. Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL)

COURT 5 -- 3:30 p.m. start

Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) / Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) vs. Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)

Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs. [7] CHAN Hao-Ching (TPE) / Latisha CHAN (TPE)

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) vs. Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN)



MATCH POINTS

This is the 18th installment of the WTA tournament in Doha. Only twice has an unseeded player won the event -- one of those times coming last year, when Elise Mertens upset Simona Halep in the final. (The other time came in 2015, when Lucie Safarova claimed the crown).

Defending champion Mertens will play Wang Qiang for the second week in a row. Mertens dispatched Wang in Dubai last week, 6-3, 6-0. Wang still leads their head-to-head 3-2, but Mertens has now won the last two meetings.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and Daria Kasatkina have split their four meetings. Former World No.1 Muguruza, this year's Australian Open finalist, won their first two encounters, but Kasatkina has won the last two, both coming in 2018.

Muguruza reached the Doha final in 2018, where she lost to Petra Kvitova.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova holds a 1-0 head-to-head lead over wildcard Cagla Buyukakcay. Kuznetsova's victory came on Buyukakcay's home soil, at Istanbul last season.

Katerina Siniakova holds a commanding 5-0 lead in her head-to-head with wildcard Ons Jabeur. Their most recent meeting was in the second round of Wimbledon in 2018, where Siniakova triumphed 9-7 in the final set.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko will face Jil Teichmann in their first clash. Ostapenko made a stunning Doha debut in 2016, when she raced all the way to the final ranked No.88 in the world, beating Kuznetsova and Kvitova along the way before falling to Carla Suarez Navarro.