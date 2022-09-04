Day 6 of the US Open saw Petra Kvitova set a new super-tiebreak record while also winning from match point down. Here are all the key numbers and statistics as the last 16 was set.

The last 16 of the 2022 US Open is set. Here are all the key numbers and statistics from Day 6.

US Open Day 6: Petra Kvitova, Jessica Pegula set meeting | Victoria Azarenka to face Karolina Pliskova | Iga Swiatek advances | Danielle Collins defeats Alizé Cornet | Martina Navratilova pays tribute to Serena Williams | Zhang Shuai reflects on success | Veteran players thriving

Scores | Order of play | Draw

12-10 - The longest first-to-10 super-tiebreak scoreline played in a Grand Slam main draw to date, won by Petra Kvitova over Garbiñe Muguruza for a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6[10] victory. The super-tiebreak was instituted at the 2019 Australian Open at 6-6 in the third set, and at Wimbledon 2019 at 12-12 in the third set. This year, it was standardised across all four Slams at 6-6 in the third set.

The scoreline is the joint second-longest Grand Slam super-tiebreak overall. Four qualifying matches have also been decided by a 12-10 super-tiebreak: Astra Sharma over Irina Khromacheva 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6[10] in the 2019 Australian Open third round; Sharma over Jessika Ponchet 1-6, 6-2, 7-6[10] in the 2022 US Open first round; Varvara Flink over Panna Udvardy 6-2, 2-6, 7-6[10] in the 2022 US Open first round; and Clara Burel over Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-4, 7-6[10] in the 2022 US Open third round.

However, the longest super-tiebreak scoreline to date decided Maddison Inglis' marathon 6-3, 0-6, 7-6[17] win over Rebecca Sramkova in the first round of 2020 Australian Open qualifying.

11-9 - The longest regular tiebreak scoreline of this year's US Open so far, won by Danielle Collins for a 6-4, 7-6(9) victory. It is the second-longest regular tiebreak of this year's Grand Slams so far, only behind Martina Trevisan's 7-6(10), 7-5 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the fourth round of Roland Garros. Across the Hologic WTA Tour as a whole, the year's joint-longest tiebreak scorelines were won by Barbora Krejcikova over Anett Kontaveit 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(12) in the Sydney semifinals and Elena-Gabriela Ruse over Wang Qiang 7-6(6), 7-6(12) in the Birmingham first round.

3 - Number of times Petra Kvitova has won from match point down this year -- the most of any player in main-draw matches in 2022. Kvitova saved two match points serving at 5-6 in the third set against Garbiñe Muguruza; previously, she staved off two match points to beat Arantxa Rus 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 in the Sydney first round, and one to beat Jil Teichmann 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 in the Cincinnati first round.

Great Escapes 2022: Winning from match point down

Five players have won from match point down twice in 2022: Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Kristina Mladenovic and Olga Danilovic.

6 - Months since Danielle Collins last won three consecutive matches. The American did so twice in her first three tournaments of 2022 to reach the Australian Open final and Miami quarterfinals, but thereafter won just three of her next eight matches as she struggled with a neck injury.

Collins did not compete between Lausanne in July, where she lost to wild card Simona Waltert in the first round, and the US Open. After defeating Naomi Osaka in the first round this week, she explained that she had needed a timeout for a training block instead of playing tournaments.

108 - Jule Niemeier's ranking, the lowest of any player in the last 16. However, the 23-year-old German has now reached the second week twice in her first three Grand Slam main draws. At Wimbledon, she upset Anett Kontaveit en route to the quarterfinals, but received no ranking points for this run.

27.19 - The average age of the 16 remaining players. It is the second highest average age for the Round of 16 at the US Open in the Open Era, behind only 2020 (27.5).

10 - Years since Victoria Azarenka had last played Petra Martic. Azarenka won their only previous meeting 6-2, 6-2 in the 2012 Linz quarterfinals, and reprised that result 6-3, 6-0 to reach the fourth round here.

7 - Consecutive wins for Petra Kvitova over Garbiñe Muguruza. The Spaniard won their first meeting 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the 2015 WTA Finals round robin stage, but this week marked just the third set she has won from Kvitova since.

2 - American players who have made the second week of the US Open for the first time after reaching that stage at three majors elsewhere. Danielle Collins previously reached the 2022 Australian Open final, 2019 Australian Open semifinals and 2020 Roland Garros quarterfinals; Jessica Pegula was an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 2021 and 2022, and a Roland Garros quarterfinalist in 2022. Both are now just missing Wimbledon to complete a full house of Grand Slam second weeks.

7 - Appearances in the second week of the US Open for both Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka -- the joint most of any player remaining. Azarenka has converted three of her previous six into runner-up showings, but Kvitova has yet to progress beyond the quarterfinals. This week marks Azarenka's 26th overall Grand Slam second week, and Kvitova's 22nd.

2022 US Open: The last 16

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Jule Niemeier (GER)

[21] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs. [8] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[26] Victoria Azarenka vs. [22] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

[19] Danielle Collins (USA) vs. [6] Aryna Sabalenka

Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs. [12] Coco Gauff (USA)

[17] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs. [29] Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. [18] Veronika Kudermetova

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)