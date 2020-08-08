2020 Match Point Saves

Great Escapes 2020: Giorgi survives Yastremska match points for second time

From Karolina Pliskova in Brisbane to Camila Giorgi in Palermo, look back on all the players who have saved at least one match point and gone on to victory in 2020 so far in WTA main draw and Fed Cup Qualifiers and Finals matches.

In the Brisbane semifinals, Karolina Pliskova lost an epic first-set tiebreak and faced one match point as Naomi Osaka served for the match at 6-5 in the second set - but fought back to win 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 en route to defending her title.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Lauren Davis saved one match point in the final-set tiebreak in overcoming Astra Sharma 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6) in the first round of Hobart.

Photo by Getty

Viktoria Kuzmova, who won from match point down three times in 2019, pulled off her first escape of 2020 in the first round of Hobart, saving one match point serving at 4-5 in the third set before defeating Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Photo by Getty

Hobart's first round also saw Catherine Bellis save one match point serving at 3-6, 3-5 down against Marie Bouzkova, coming back to win 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 for her first WTA main draw match since Indian Wells 2018.

Photo by Getty

A fourth Hobart Houdini act saw Garbiñe Muguruza save one match point serving at 5-6 in the third set against Ons Jabeur in round two, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) - a week before the pair would reach the Australian Open final and quarterfinal respectively.

Photo by Getty

For the second time in a year, Yulia Putintseva pulled off a dramatic Fed Cup escape, overturning triple match point at 4-5 in the second set to defeat Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in Kazakhstan's Qualifier tie against Belgium.

Photo by Getty

Maria Sakkari roared back from 2-5 down in the third set against Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of St. Petersburg, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) after saving one match point as Diatchenko served for the win at 5-2.

Photo by Formula TX

The St. Petersburg quarterfinals saw Elena Rybakina lose the first set to Oceane Dodin from 5-2 up, squandering four set points - but then save two match points serving at 4-5 in the second set to win 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2.

Photo by Formula TX

A rollercoaster second round in Dubai saw Simona Halep overcome Ons Jabeur 1-6, 6-2, 7-6(7) after saving one match point in the deciding tiebreak - taking her own fourth match point and going on to win the title.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Elena Rybakina became the first player to win from match point down twice in 2020 in round two of Doha over Alison Van Uytvanck, saving one match point in the deciding tiebreak before closing it out 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(8) on her fifth.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch

Kaja Juvan saved a remarkable seven match points serving at 4-6, 4-5 against Venus Williams - including triple match point, and one on a Foxtenn challenge - before winning their Acapulco first round 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Photo by Imagen Shop

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin saved one match point serving at a set and 3-5 down with a drive volley against Jaqueline Cristian in the second round of Lyon, outlasting the surging qualifier 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.

Photo by Alexandre Hergott/Open 6ème Sens

Anastasia Potapova faced triple match point in the second round of Monterrey as Tamara Zidansek served at 6-1, 5-3 - but turned the match on its head to win 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 and reach her third straight quarterfinal.

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

The roles reversed in Anastasia Potapova's next match as Johanna Konta saved two match points - one as the Russian served at 5-3 in the final set and another in the ensuing tiebreak - to win their Monterrey quarterfinal 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(7).

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

Camila Giorgi had already saved one match point to beat Dayana Yastremska at Strasbourg 2017, and saved two more in the Palermo 2020 quarterfinals as the Ukrainian served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, winning 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Photo by Palermo Ladies Open

