In less than three weeks, the WTA Tour gets back underway and players all over the world are ramping up their preparations for the new campaign.

Among those working hard to be in peak physical condition by the start of the year is Elina Svitolina, who has given a glimpse into the work she is putting in currently on social media.

“If you didn’t post after gym session, did you even work out?!” she asks.

If you don’t post after gym session , did you even worked out ?! 🤷🏼‍♀️😆 pic.twitter.com/zKc9Q4f7Aq — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) December 16, 2019

Another who is getting back into the grind is up-and-coming youngster Iga Swiatek, who is delighted to be able to get in on the act of posting preseason updates after recent physical troubles. She was only too happy to provide pictures of herself back on court in Dubai.

👊Really grateful that I can finally play without thinking about injury and post pre-season pics like everybody does.😂👊 #comingback pic.twitter.com/9JqhxoXPlR — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) December 18, 2019

Not every video or picture is like a clip from a Rocky montage, as Lesia Tsurenko was happy to show as working with a medicine ball proved complicated.

And as for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, sometimes a picture says it all.

Excited to start another werk of pre-season. pic.twitter.com/LQKFJzlqLN — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) December 17, 2019

Some WTA stars are still receiving recognition for their efforts over the last year, with Kristina Mladenovic picking up the prize for being the most successful sportsperson in her region. She succeeds Raphael Varane, who won the soccer World Cup with France in 2018, adding her name to an impressive roll of honor.

Merci! Très touchée de recevoir ce prix et de succéder à @raphaelvarane ! Fière de représenter ma région natale, le Nord-Pas-de-Calais ☺️❤️

Honored to receive this price & succeed @raphaelvarane ! Proud to represent my native region ! @lavoixdessports @lavoixdunord pic.twitter.com/BDFziuIzK4 — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) December 17, 2019

Viktoria Kuzmova, meanwhile, has shared her delight at finding an excellent spot for one of her favorite treats, but conditions aren’t entirely to her linking.

That feeling, when you finally find really good gluten free cake 😍🙏🏽@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/5UnBWhbsfd — Viktoria Kuzmova (@KuzmovaViktoria) December 18, 2019

And finally, two-time US Open champion and former WTA World No.1 Tracy Austin has had some rather more substantial problems in Mammoth.

Holy smoke! Just now Scott opens the door in Mammoth and this guy is waiting on our doorstep 😳🐻 pic.twitter.com/yyyF5SfQJU — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) December 17, 2019

Scott chasing Mr. Bear away. Would show video but language gets a bit salty. 😂 3 years ago, bear broke through our front window, tore our kitchen apart looking for food. #BothersomeBears pic.twitter.com/79jjEF8rzx — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) December 17, 2019