Yulia Putintseva and Danielle Collins are set for a fiery encounter as second-round action gets under way at the Brisbane International, while hometown heroine Samantha Stosur bids to keep her hot streak going against eighth seed Madison Keys.

MATCH POINTS

Two of the most demonstrative players on tour will clash as qualifier Yulia Putintseva takes on last year's Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins, with both fresh off upsets of Top 20 players - Donna Vekic and Elina Svitolina respectively. Putintseva took their only previous meeting when Collins retired trailing 5-0 in the first round of Eastbourne last year.

Wildcard Samantha Stosur, who posted her first Top 20 win on home soil in four years by defeating Angelique Kerber in the first round, is aiming for consecutive Top 20 victories for the first time since Roland Garros 2016 (when she beat Lucie Safarova and Simona Halep en route to the semifinals) against No.8 seed Madison Keys. Stosur holds a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Keys: in 2013, she scored straight-sets wins against the American in Indian Wells and Osaka, and last year backed those up with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph in the second round of Miami.

Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova has conceded just six games to Wuhan runner-up Alison Riske in two previous meetings, winning 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of Indian Wells 2011 and 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of Roland Garros 2017.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 11am)

STADIUM COURT

Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs Alison RISKE (USA)

Danielle COLLINS (USA) vs [Q] Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

[WC] Samantha STOSUR (AUS) vs [8] Madison KEYS (USA)

Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO) vs Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT) / Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

SHOW COURT 2

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) / Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) vs Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) / Donna VEKIC (CRO)

Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) / Kiki BERTENS (NED) vs [2] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN)