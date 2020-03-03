Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, the top seed at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon, kicks off her campaign on Wednesday. Frenchwomen Caroline Garcia, Alizé Cornet, and Oceane Dodin are also in action on home soil on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRAL -- 12:00 noon start

Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) vs. [5] Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs. [4] Alizé CORNET (FRA)

[1] Sofia KENIN (USA) vs. Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS)

Not Before 6:30 pm

[3] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) vs. Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL)

Mandy MINELLA (LUX) vs. Oceane DODIN (FRA)



COURT 1 -- 12:00 noon start

Vera LAPKO (BLR) / Lidziya MAROZAVA (BLR) vs. Laura PIGOSSI (BRA) / Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED)

Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) / Julia WACHACZYK (GER) vs. Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA) / Jessika PONCHET (FRA)

Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) / Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs. [3] Oksana KALASHNIKOVA (GEO) / Valeria SAVINYKH (RUS)

Greet MINNEN (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. Lesley PATTINAMA KERKHOVE (NED) / Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED)



MATCH POINTS

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will play her opening-round match at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko. Kenin, who made her Top 5 debut in the WTA singles rankings two weeks ago, lost her only prior encounter with Diatchenko. The Russian defeated Kenin in the second round of 2018 Wimbledon in straight sets.

No.4 seed Alizé Cornet will continue her rivalry with Camila Giorgi in the second round on Wednesday. The pair have faced off six times already, with Giorgi holding a 4-2 advantage. Giorgi, in fact, has won their last four meetings, including a straight-set victory at the Bronx last year en route to a finalist showing.

The evening session will open with No.3 seed Caroline Garcia facing Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure for the first time. Three of the top four seeds in Lyon are French -- along with No.3 Garcia and No.4 Cornet, Kristina Mladenovic is still alive as the No.2 seed.

Another Frenchwoman, Oceane Dodin, will follow in the evening session, when she faces Luxembourg's Mandy Minella. Dodin won their lone prior tilt, which was a straight-set victory on the clay courts of Prague in 2016.

Formerly a Top 50 player, Dodin has struggled with her health over the last two seasons, and was ranked outside the Top 300 at this time last year. She is back up to World No.130, helped along by a quarterfinal showing at St. Petersburg, where she beat Johanna Konta to pick up her first Top 20 win since 2017.