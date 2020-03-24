Naomi Osaka and Kristie Ahn have been keeping busy on TikTok, while Sloane Stephens has offered her advice for dealing with social distancing.

During this enforced layoff from competitive tennis, a TikTok craze has begun with players on the WTA Tour.

Naomi Osaka might have dubbed Kristie Ahn the Queen of the social media platform, but that does not mean the two-time major winner is not going to have a bit of fun with it.

Ahn’s TikTok exploits have not only caught the eye of the former WTA World No.1, though.

The greatest thing i found on the internet today! Drum roll please!!!! @kristieahn twitter feed!!!!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) March 23, 2020

And the American has not disappointed by continuing her prolific brilliance on the platform.

What’s up with tennis players and our obsession with towels anyway? pic.twitter.com/aFNJHnhiYP — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 23, 2020

Find you a girl who can do both. Girl is me. https://t.co/7GJfz4aky8 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) March 23, 2020

Citi Open reminded us it was National Puppy Day in America on Monday with a heart-warming clip of Jessica Pegula celebrating her victory at the tournament last August with her dog.

It's #NationalPuppyDay and we'll never NOT post about @JLPegula's dog when we have the chance. Especially when the world could use more Puppy love more than ever 🐾



Happy #NationalPuppyDay & be safe!

🎥: @WTA pic.twitter.com/gCrN4kj7vp — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) March 23, 2020

Billie Jean King also made sure to mark the day, highlighting its importance at a difficult time.

With so much uncertainty and fear in our world, it’s still important to celebrate love.



On #NationalPuppyDay, here is Bootsie, whom I was allowed to choose from the animal shelter. It was love at first sight.



#rescuedog #adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/K0ZUhszzET — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, with people around the world increasingly staying at home, Sloane Stephens offered some valuable words of advice.

Totally get it. Now is the time to read the books you’ve always wanted to or clean out your closet. I think giving ourselves projects to stay busy and productive is really important! https://t.co/Zk6myLRjZq — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 23, 2020

WTA Communities Ambassador Judy Murray appears to have her eye on another unique Stay At Home challenge.

Simona Halep has been perfecting her pancake game…

Pancake night in the Halep house 🤣



I’m getting better 😊 pic.twitter.com/QBn3AQF41e — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2020

… while former WTA World No.27 Laura Robson has offered her viewing recommendation.

Recommend Tiger King on Netflix for lockdown viewing. Mental scenes 🤯🤯🤯 — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 23, 2020