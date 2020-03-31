Sunshine Looks: The Best of 2020 Spring Fashion

Check out some of the new designs that tennis apparel companies planned to debut during the Sunshine Swing.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the tennis season on an unprecedented halt, but let’s put our minds to rest for a moment as Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog shows us new designs that tennis apparel companies planned to debut at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Photo by Fila

Fila is known for classic cuts and traditional navy/red/white color palette, but this time they stepped out of their comfort zone, fully embracing the spring vibes with berry tones and floral embellishments. Had we had the Sunshine Swing, American world number four Sofia Kenin would have worn this adorable Fila 30 Love Tie-Back Tank, featuring a long contrast snap-button placket, and the crimson Fila 30 Love Side Tie Skirt, unique for its scalloped layer with pleat detail and cyclamen bow at left side.

Photo by Fila

World number three Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was eager to add a new spin to her on-court look with the sleek and slim Fila 30 Love Twist-Back Tank and Fila 30 Love Active Skirt whose scalloped layer evokes flower petals.

Photo by Fila

Fila-sponsored players were supposed to complement their pastel 30 Love outfits with the company’s most popular performance tennis shoe, the Axilus 2 Energized, this time in a white/cyclamen/crimson colorway with a daring rose print.

Serena Williams showed us her new mint Nike flare dress on Instagram. The design looks similar to her Australian Open dress with a two-tiered skirt and V-neck.

Photo by EleVen

Venus Williams created the EleVen Glam collection for the Sunshine Swing. The standout piece is this orange Glam Alright Dress, featuring a contrast hem frame and T-back logo elastic trim. The design includes EleVen’s Diamond Fuze technology -- molecular nano particles of crushed diamonds are fused into fabric to create a protective barrier against bad odors and sweat, while also helping with temperature regulation and UV protection.

Photo by Lucky In Love

Bethanie Mattek-Sands had two separate collections ready for Indian Wells and Miami. Together with tennis apparel brand Lucky in Love, the American created the Desert Bloom collection for the BNP Paribas Open, drawing inspiration from Santa Fe, the heart of the desert. As always, Bethanie’s clothes stand out with bold colors and show-stopping prints.

The Desert Bloom promo image shows Bethanie in the mango-colored Lucky in Love Mesh-Up Tank, a looser fitting top with mesh hem and moisture-wicking performance features, and the Lucky in Love Hi-Cactus Blossom Pleat Skirt that sits slightly higher in the waist and features a peek-a-boo asymmetrical mesh that was inspired by the Southwestern tile print.

The collection’s centerpiece is the Desert Bloom Jacket, an eccentric tennis warm-up item featuring a loose-fitting hood, open sleeve cuffs and possibility to roll and snap sleeves. The colorful pattern is inspired by the classic Santa Fe quilt print.

Photo by Lucky in Love

For the Miami Open, Bethanie again blended streetwear and tennis couture in her Deco Stride collection, combining funky pop and surf style prints of the 1990s with iconic Miami art deco architecture and colors of the 1920s. Bethanie’s crop-length MIA Bomber Jacket is inspired by the grand ballrooms and terrazzo floors of Miami’s Deco beach era glam hotels. The collection offers two skirt styles -- Hi-Miami Pop Pleated/Hi-Retro Colorblock Pleated Skirt -- both devoid of any elastic, thus eliminating muffin tops, so Bethanie declares them as the most comfortable skirts she’s ever worn.

The collection offers a lemon-colored tie-back tank and mesh long-sleeve top, as well as the MIA Throwback Tank with ‘90s throwback vibes, pastel colorblocking and an art deco-inspired print.

Photo by New Balance

Coco Gauff was expected to wear the peach and grey version of New Balance’s Tournament Tank and Skort, outfit similar to what the American sported at the Australian Open. The tank features a racerback with cutout detail and a mesh lining that accentuates the waist. The skort, built in a lightweight woven stretch fabric, has a curved droptail hem and includes all-over mesh pinholes.

Photo by New Balance

Coco’s footwear complementing the outfit is the ultra-light and durable FuelCell 996v4 model in moon dust and ginger pink, created exclusively for her.

