While Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina have been enjoying the soccer in Europe, Bethanie Mattek-Sands has been singing in Charleston's Purple Rain.

There was a landmark success in the world of soccer on Thursday, as Liverpool won the English league title for the first time in 30 years – and for the first time in the Premier League era.

The historic side can count on an army of global fans, with former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki among the sports stars to congratulate them on their victory.

Her tweet of celebration did not go unnoticed either, with the Anfield club replying with “YNWA, Caroline!”, in reference to club anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

YNWA, Caroline! — LFC USA (🏆) (@LFCUSA) June 26, 2020

Like tennis, soccer had a protracted break in its season due to the coronavirus, but leagues around Europe are now back underway, albeit with additional safety precautions, such as being played in empty stadiums.

Wozniacki is not the only fan around the WTA Tour, with Daria Kasatkina a well know Barcelona supporter. Indeed, the Russian was asked to help on the club’s official ‘Barça Live’ program during its 1-0 win over Club Athletic on Tuesday and she got into the spirit of the match by urging the team on via social media.

Tennis, meanwhile, is getting back underway via exhibition events around the world, with the Credit One Bank Invitational in Charleston showcasing some of the game’s top talent.

Both Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens have highlighted the measures in place at the charity competition to try to ensure that all competitors are kept safe.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands has appeared delighted to be back in action, with the American even loving the rain delays.

Compatriot Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, has shown how she winds down after her matches, while Victoria Azarenka, who is also playing in Charleston, has been getting philosophical.

How I recover from my matches pic.twitter.com/ekfJi4PVQk — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) June 26, 2020

They say that nobody is perfect,

Then they tell you practice makes perfect,

I wish they’d make up their minds 😝 pic.twitter.com/l3tX6lh76K — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 25, 2020

Back in Europe, Karolina Pliskova’s training seems to be going well – but that is not necessarily the case for coach Danny Vallverdu.

When your coach does not realize he’s actually one lap behind 🙄🐌 https://t.co/owewXn7wFE — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 24, 2020

Lara Arruabarrena has been doing her bit for charity.

Sabine Lisicki has not enjoyed the humid weather in recent days …

… while Garbiñe Muguruza has shown admirable constraint when choosing the perfect drink to cool down with.

La voz de mi conciencia.... This is how my concience sounds like 😇🤣😀😃🤟 pic.twitter.com/9NT7HGKtb4 — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) June 24, 2020

And finally, Sloane Stephens was pumped about an announcement for a forthcoming movie.

This was literally my favorite movie!!! I’m sooooo excited!!! Wowowowow https://t.co/2RPPf3cGN7 — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) June 24, 2020