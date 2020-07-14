The title sponsor of the WTA Finals Shenzhen, Shiseido, is in talks with event promoter Gemdale Sports to host tennis clinics for kids for Phase Two of its ‘Relay of Love’ project in conjunction with the tournament.

Shiseido held the kick-off event in Shanghai, China on June 27, 2020. Targeting mainly women and children, Shiseido has teamed with China Women’s Development Foundation and China Youth Development Foundation to form two funds - which together deliver energy and smiles to consumers.

‘Relay of Love’ will conduct a tour across seven cities in China, including Shanghai, Chengdu, Guiyang, Beijing, Xi’an, Shenzhen and Wuhan with the ‘Relay of Love Bus’, to share Shiseido’s gratitude and present specially made Relay of Love gift boxes to the people there. In particular, Shiseido will hold charity events with the two partner foundations, such as family events for medical personnel and their families and makeup seminars for female university students in the seven cities.

Kentaro Fujiwara, CEO of Shiseido China Region, said: “Shiseido is sincerely committed to show our support through the different initiatives that we have invested in over the years in China. Following our involvement in the inaugural WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the biggest women’s tennis event in China, we continue to grow our support for the community through our latest charity project, the Relay of Love. With the network we have built from our partnership with Gemdale Sports and the WTA on the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, we hope to engage further with our partners and fans to get them on board to show their support for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eddy Liu, CEO of Gemdale Sports and Co-Tournament Director of Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen said: “As an industry leader, Shiseido continues to show the way with its Relay of Love project, and Gemdale Sports is honoured to have a partner that has shown its commitment to the Chinese community. Gemdale Sports will be working closely with Shiseido to give our support towards this initiative, and will explore opportunities to take advantage of the platform that the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen offers to encourage fans to join us in providing help to those in need during this difficult time.”

Fabrice Chouquet, Managing Director of WTA Asia-Pacific and Co-Tournament Director of Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, added: “The WTA is proud to have partners like Shiseido and Gemdale Sports who have set incredible examples through their efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Chinese community and the world, and it is through meaningful projects such as Shiseido’s Relay of Love that people are able to survive through these hard times, and begin the challenging process of rebuilding. We are incredibly grateful to Shiseido for its support of our sport and are in admiration of their dedication to helping others. The WTA will show our utmost support to Shiseido and Gemdale Sports to make the Relay of Love a great success.”

Shenzhen was chosen specially as one of the stops as Shiseido hopes to be able to further activate and engage as the title sponsor of the WTA’s season-ending crown jewel event. Featuring the top players in women’s tennis each season, the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen aligns itself with Shiseido’s brand values of supporting women to achieve their best. As part of the ‘Relay of Love’ project, there are plans for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen to play host to several charity events to raise awareness for this initiative. Further details on these activities will be shared in the coming months.