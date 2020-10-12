The wins just keep coming for 19-year-old Iga Swiatek as she records a major rankings milestone - here’s how the WTA rankings stand after Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek became Poland’s first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when she lifted the trophy at Roland Garros - but the wins just keep coming for the 19-year-old as she records a major ranking breakthrough.

Read more: Champions Corner: 'I felt I could do anything' - Swiatek surveys Paris

Ranked World No.54 coming into the rescheduled tournament, Swiatek became only Roland Garros’ fifth unseeded champion in Open Era, and she did it without dropping a set - including a 6-1, 6-2 rout over former champion Simona Halep in the fourth round. In the final, she defeated the reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin to claim her first major trophy and finish the fortnight at a career-high ranking of No.17.

💥🙈It's hard to describe how special this day is for me. It's so strange to achieve something that seemed so distant... But yup... It's here - I'm a grand slam champion (whaaat?). Thank you @SofiaKenin for this final. I wish you all the best.💥🙈 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ktIShQZLnj — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 10, 2020

Kenin herself also sees her ranking get a boost after her rock-solid two weeks in Paris, despite coming up short in the championship match to an inspired Swiatek. The American is back at her career-high ranking of World No.4 - equalling the figure she reached in March after backing up her Melbourne victory with a run to the title at the Open 6ème Sens in Lyon.

Read more: Sofia Kenin: 'Overall I'm going to take the positives'

Semifinalist Petra Kvitova is back on the top and shaking things up in the WTA rankings: she returns to the WTA’s Top 10 for the first time since January as she lands at World No.8. Until she was stopped by Kenin in the final four, Kvitova had not dropped a set in Paris as she reached her first Roland Garros semifinal in three years.

2019 French Open champion Ashleigh Barty retained the World No.1 ranking despite not competing in Paris due to COVID-19 concerns. Only Simona Halep could have overtaken the Aussie at the top with a run to the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, but she fell in the fourth round to Swiatek to seal Barty’s spot at No.1.

But those weren’t the only major ranking developments after an unforgettable two weeks in Paris. Here are the full WTA rankings - and here we highlight some of the biggest movers for Monday October 12.

2020 Roland Garros presser: Swiatek ‘I focused on techniques and tactics’

Iga Swiatek (+37, No.54 to No.17): The first Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Agnieszka Radwanska at 2012 Wimbledon, Swiatek turned heads with her commanding performances in Paris. She didn’t lose more than four games in any set she played, taking down Halep and Kenin in lopsided victories en route to the title.

Fiona Ferro (+7, No.49 to No.42): Fiona Ferro was the last French woman standing in the draw after making a breakthrough run at her home Slam. Her first time in the second week of a major, Ferro made it to the fourth round after recording some dramatic victories, including a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win to oust No.14 seed Elena Rybakina - and now rises to a career-high World No.42 ranking.

Danielle Collins (+11, No.57 to No.46): When 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins found herself unable to back up her breakthrough run in Melbourne this year, she tumbled down the rankings to land outside the Top 50. But it wasn’t long before the found her way back, beating No.11 seed Garbine Muguruza and No.30 Ons Jabeur to reach her first quarterfinal in Paris.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Nadia Podoroska (+83, No.131 to No.48): Argentina celebrated as Nadia Podoroska and ATP player Diego Schwartzman reached the Roland Garros semifinals, the first time two players from the country had reached this stage in Paris in 16 years. For Podoroska, it’s even more sweet as her heroics launched her into the WTA’s Top 50 for the first time in her career, landing at World No.48.

Paula Badosa (+18, No.87 to No.69): On-the-rise Spaniard Paula Badosa reached the fourth round in Paris to record her career-best Grand Slam result, but it was anything but straightforward as she had to go through former champion Jelena Ostapenko and former finalist Sloane Stephens along the way. The victory sees her reach a career-high ranking of World No.69.

Martina Trevisan (+76, No.159 to No.83): One of the most inspiring stories of the fortnight belonged to Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan, who was competing in just her second Grand Slam main draw. After a battle with anorexia left her sidelined for nearly four years, Trevisan bounced back in Paris as she stunned Coco Gauff, and came back from a set down to oust No.20 seed Maria Sakkari and rolled No.5 seed Kiki Bertens in two. The Italian rises 76 spots to sit at a career-high No.83 in the world, making her long-awaited Top 100 debut.

Under the revised ranking system, a player’s ranking will be comprised of her best 16 results in singles and best 11 results in doubles based on the points earned between March 2019 through December 2020.