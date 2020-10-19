Top seed Elina Svitolina gets her J&T Banka Ostrava Open campaign under way against Maria Sakkari while Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko are also in action as first-round play concludes and the second round begins.

MATCH POINTS

No.1 seed Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari have played each other twice, with both encounters coming within a month of each other in 2019 and starting with remarkably similar dynamics - but different outcomes. In the third round of Wimbledon, Svitolina held two match points at 6-3, 6-5 - but was forced to take the scenic route to a 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-2 win. Four weeks later in the San Jose quarterfinals, the Ukrainian led 6-1, 5-3 and again held three match points for a straight-sets victory - but this time, Sakkari managed to complete the comeback, ultimately triumphing 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-3. Today, the Greek will bid for the fourth Top 5 win of her career and second of the season, following her defeat of Belinda Bencic in the St. Petersburg quarterfinals in February.

No.5 seed Petra Martic has won both of her past meetings with wildcard Jelena Ostapenko, though the two matches were very different. In the third round of Indian Wells 2018, the Croat eased to a 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets win - but in the 2019 Birmingham quarterfinals needed to overturn a deficit of a set and 0-4, saving four match points along the way, before pulling out a 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 victory.

No.7 seed Elise Mertens leads her head-to-head against Amanda Anisimova 1-0, having defeated the American 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of Indian Wells last year.

No.8 seed Anett Kontaveit is yet to lose to qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo in three meetings, all on the Grand Slam stage. In 2019, the Estonian dispatched Sorribes Tormo in the first rounds of both the Australian and US Opens, dropping just seven games across both matches - but in the second round of this year's Australian Open was taken to a decider before triumphing 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

No.4 seed Victoria Azarenka will bid to reach her fourth quarterfinal in her past five tournaments today against qualifier Barbora Krejcikova, who is seeking her maiden Top 20 victory.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT (starts 12 noon)

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs [7] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

[4] Victoria AZARENKA (BLR) vs [Q] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE)

[WC] Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) vs [5] Petra MARTIC (CRO)

Not before 6pm

[1] Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) vs Maria SAKKARI (GRE)

[8] Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs [Q] Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

COURT 1 (starts 2pm)

Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) vs [3] Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)

Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE) vs [2] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)