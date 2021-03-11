Following the first WTA 1000 tournament of the year, along with a WTA 250 staged in Guadalajara, Mexico, this week’s WTA Rankings have been released. Here is a look this week’s movers and shakers.

Dubai Success Boosts Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza (+3, No.16 to No.13) won her eighth career singles title last week in Dubai as she climbs to No.13, her highest WTA ranking since the week of Oct. 15, 2018. Muguruza leads the WTA in match wins with an 18-4 record as well as most finals appearances (3) this season.

As a result of her early-season success, Muguruza also stands at No.2 on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard trailing only Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka. The PRTS Leaderboard is a ranking based on tournaments played in 2021 with the Top 8 players qualifying for the year-end Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

2021 Dubai Champion's Interview with Garbiñe Muguruza

Breakthrough 2021 Season in Singles for Krejcikova

Following her run to the championship match in Dubai, Barbora Krejcikova (+25, No.63 to No.38) climbed to a career-best ranking of No.38.

Making her second career singles final appearance and first in four years (also runner-up at 2017 Nurnberg), the Czech is enjoying a breakthrough season in 2021. A former WTA World No.1 in doubles, Krejcikova has two career wins against Top 30 ranked opponents, both coming in 2021. During her quarterfinal run at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne, she defeated No.19 ranked Elena Rybakina and also defeated No.25 ranked Maria Sakkari in the opening round in Dubai.

Krejcikova joins Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Barbora Strycova as the only players to currently hold a Top 50 ranking in singles and a Top 10 ranking in doubles.

Title Pushes Another Spaniard to Career High

While Muguruza won the WTA 1000 tile in Dubai, fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo (+14, No.71 to No.57) captured her first career singles title, in Guadalajara. As a result, the 24-year-old becomes the No.2-ranked Spanish woman in this week’s WTA Rankings behind only Muguruza. Her title allowed her to overtake fellow countrywoman Paula Badosa in this week’s rankings.

VICTORY



Canadian Climbs

The biggest jump within this week’s Top 200 belongs to Eugenie Bouchard (+28, No.144 to No.116). By reaching the final in Monterrey, Bouchard returns to the Top 120 for the first time since the weeks of Aug. 26, 2019.

Other Notable Ranking Movements

Alexa Guarachi (+9, No.24 to No.15) and Daria Jurak (+13, No.40 to No.27): On the heels of winning the Dubai doubles title, Guarachi climbs to a career-high ranking of No.15, while Jurak equals her doubles ranking of No.27.

Jil Teichmann (+13, from No.54 to No.41): The 23-year-old climbed to a career-high ranking of No.41 following her semifinal run in Dubai.

Anastasia Potapova (+14, from No.88 to No.74): For the first time in her career, the Russian defeated Top 20 opponents in consecutive matches as she topped No.19 Madison Keys and No.12 Belinda Bencic en route to the Dubai quarterfinals.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (+22, from No.134 to No.112): As a qualifier last week in Guadalajara, the 20-year-old Italian advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 250 event moving her to a career-high ranking of No.112, up 24 spots from the previous week.

Tereza Martincova (+18, from No.125 to No.107): Martincova won back-to-back main-draw matches in Dubai as a qualifier last week, pushing her to a career-high ranking of No.107. A 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, Martincova defeated No.11 ranked Kiki Bertens in Dubai, the highest-ranked opponent she has defeated in her career.