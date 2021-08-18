In her second scintillating comeback in as many matches, Paula Badosa knocked out No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka in a third-set tiebreak in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

On a day that saw No.4 seed Elina Svitolina bundled out by Angelique Kerber in the early afternoon, No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten as dusk fell by a surging Paula Badosa.

The Spaniard rallied from a set down, and a break down in the third set, to beat the No.3 seed in 2 hours and 19 minutes, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(4). It was Badosa's second comeback, with a deciding tiebreak to boot, in as many matches in her Cincinnati debut so far: she saved five match points in a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory over Petra Martic in the first round.

She advances to face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina for a spot in the quarterfinals. The pair have split two previous meetings, both of which have come on clay.

She Said It: Badosa saluted the fans at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for helping to feul her comeback effort.

"I think with fans, I played even better," she said on-court. "I wasn't expecting [success like this] at the beginning of the year. I knew I was working hard, but everything is coming very fast. I think it's a little bit of self confidence and believing in myself and trusting every ball, like I did today.

"Aryna is an amazing player. I used to see her on TV, so at the beginning, it was a little bit surprising. She has amazing shots. I knew I had to fight until the last moment, and that's what I did."

Stats of the Match: Despite doubling Badosa's winner total (41 to 20) and hitting nine aces, Sabalenka also totaled 12 double faults and 54 unforced errors in the match. That proved too much to overcome against a consistent Badosa who was aggressive when she had her opportunities, and earned her third Top 10 win of the season.

Both players had nine break points, with Badosa breaking serve six times and losing her own five times. Neither woman faced a break point across the last seven games of the decider, setting the match up for a thrilling conclusion.

Simona Halep withdraws, Jessica Pegula advances

Simona Halep's first tournament in three months was cut short on Wednesday when the No.12 seed withdrew from her third-round match against American Jessica Pegula.

The three-time Cincinnati finalist underwent a scan on the leg injury she suffered in her second-round victory against Poland's Magda Linette, which revealed a small tear in her right adductor.

She hopes to be ready for the US Open, where she reached the semifinals in 2015. The main draw for the year's final Grand Slam begins in 12 days.

Unfortunately, a scan this morning showed that I have a small tear in my right adductor and therefore it would be too risky for me to play tonight. I will rest up and do everything I can to be ready for the @usopen 🙏🏻



To the fans in Cincy, it was beautiful to see you again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaLAl4PQPe — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 18, 2021

A quarterfinalist at the Western & Southern Open in 2020 when it was played in New York on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Pegula will next face either No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova or Yulia Putintseva for a chance to match that result this year.

