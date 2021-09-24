No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked a place in her sixth semifinal of the season, and second straight at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, with a 7-5, 6-3 win over wildcard Tereza Martincova in one hour and 36 minutes.

Sakkari had won both of her previous encounters with Martincova in three sets, 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in a Santa Margherita di Pula ITF W25 event in 2015 and 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-0 in the third round of Doha 2020. But despite failing to serve out the opening set at the first time of asking over the Czech, who was playing her first WTA 500 quarterfinal, Sakkari maintained her control to take her head-to-head lead to 3-0.

Keys to the match: The serve has been the bedrock of Sakkari's game in 2021, and has seen the Greek surge to a career-best year: she now sits at a career high ranking of World No.12 having compiled a 33-15 win-loss record, including two Grand Slam semifinal runs. It was crucial again on a day when Sakkari committed 29 unforced errors off the ground. Even though she landed just 63% of her first serves, the efficacy of her delivery was such that she faced break points in only one game.

That came when she was broken at 5-4 in the first set. But in keeping with the whole match, Sakkari was able to prevent Martincova from gaining any momentum. Throughout, Sakkari was both clutch and tactically aware. Martincova had spent nearly five-and-a-half hours on court over her previous two rounds, and seemed to be tiring at the start of the second set. Sakkari responded with a succession of ruthless winning dropshots.

What's next for Sakkari: The semifinals are a familiar round for Sakkari, a measure of her impressive consistency this year. But when she takes on either No.1 seed Iga Swiatek or No.7 seed Elena Rybakina on Friday, she will be seeking to snap an unwanted streak. Sakkari has lost all five semifinals she has played in 2021 so far - and indeed nine in a row, dating back to her only career title at Rabat 2019.

Maria Sakkari's last 10 semifinal matches

Rabat 2019, d. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4

Rome 2019, l. Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4

San Jose 2019, l. Zheng Saisai 7-6(5), 6-2

St. Petersburg 2020, l. Elena Rybakina 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

Ostrava 2020, l. Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-3

Abu Dhabi 2021, l. Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2

Grampians Trophy 2021, l. Anett Kontaveit 2-6, 6-3, [11-9]

Miami 2021, l. Bianca Andreescu 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-6(4)

Roland Garros 2021, l. Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 4-6, 9-7

US Open 2021, l. Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-4