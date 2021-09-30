No.10 seed Danielle Collins upset No.7 seed Elise Mertens in straight sets, while No.5 seed Elena Rybakina and No.6 seed Ons Jabuer also booked their spots in the quarterfinals.

Eight is great for Danielle Collins: the American booked a spot in her eighth quarterfinal of the season with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Elise Mertens on Thursday at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Seeded No. 10, Collins won seven straight games from 2-1 down in the first set en route to beating Mertens, seeded No. 7, for the first time in their careers, having first met at Wimbledon three years ago.

Despite being the first player to lose serve in the third game of the match, Collins ultimately broke Mertens seven times in victory: the Belgian struggled on serve overall, particularly in the opener. She racked up seven of her 10 double faults in the first set, where she landed just 45% of her first serves, but battled admirably in the second set after receiving a medical timeout early on.

"It's been tough conditions with the wind. I'm just trying to do my best," Collins said on-court after the match. "I think both of our serves weren't at our best, but she was still hitting it pretty big. I had a bit of pressure there, but luckily, I was able to pull through."

Joy in Illinois for Danielle Collins 🇺🇸



The No.10 seed defeats Mertens 6-2, 6-4 to move into QFs at the #ChicagoTennisFestival!



Collins has reached 8️⃣ quarterfinals this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/u3KUPYgXrg — wta (@WTA) September 30, 2021

Also through to the last eight early on Thursday were No.5 seed Elena Rybakina and No.6 seed Ons Jabeur, who ousted Veronika Kudermetova and Jessica Pegula, respectively.

More to come...