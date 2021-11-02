Day 2 of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals saw Daria Gavrilova and Storm Sanders spearhead an Australian upset of Belgium, while Russia kicked off their campaign by whitewashing Canada.

For the second time in as many days, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals began with an upset. Belgium had begun strongly by beating Belarus, but a day later fell to 2019 finalists Australia 2-1 in Group B. However, in Group A four-time champions Russia were dominant in a 3-0 win over Canada, who consequently become the first team to be eliminated from the competition.

Already missing World No.1 Ashleigh Barty from their squad, Australia were dealt a further blow when Ajla Tomljanovic was ruled out of action due to illness. But this simply set the stage for an underdog triumph. Daria Gavrilova stunned Greet Minnen 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes, before Storm Sanders pulled off an even bigger surprise by defeating Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-0 in two hours and six minutes.

I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E!



On her #BJKCup debut, Storm Sanders records one of the results of her career to win the tie for @TennisAustralia #BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/KAqcTWUw39 — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 2, 2021

Former World No.20 Gavrilova had played just two tournaments in 2021, both in February's Australian swing, and the 27-year-old's ranking is down at No.412. However, she had routed Minnen 6-1, 6-0 in last year's Cagnes-sur-Mer ITF W80, and drew on that victory for a repeat in Prague.

Sanders, on the other hand, had lost to Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of Roland Garros this year, and had lost all five of her previous meetings with Top 20 players. The World No.131 was two points from defeat on two occasions in the second set, but after edging a tight tiebreak rolled through the decider for a career-best victory.

Belgium were able to take some consolation revenge in the doubles, with Mertens and Minnen teaming up to beat Sanders and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-4.

W Signed. Sealed. Delivered. ✅@NastiaPav gives RTF their second victory of the day to win the tie 💪#BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/szRrCwQMqU — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Canada were unable to repeat their own underdog heroics of Day 1, when they had upset defending champions France. The Russian team showed off their strength in depth, with four different players taking to the court to claim victories.

Read more: Russia eliminate Canada from Finals

Daria Kasatkina opened with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Carol Zhao in just 59 minutes, and she was followed by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outhitting Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes.

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova completed a perfect tie for their country with a 6-3, 6-1 dismissal of Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski in only 53 minutes.