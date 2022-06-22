Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova rallied from a set down against British favorite Katie Boulter to reach the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is finding her feet again on grass. The No.14 seed at the Rothesay International Eastbourne, Kvitova moved through to her third quarterfinal of the season with a 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 win on Wednesday over local British favorite Katie Boulter.

Kvitova last reached a tour-level quarterfinal in Miami, when she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in Miami. It's also her eighth career quarterfinal on grass.

For the third time this year, Kvitova came from a set down to win; she lost five games in a row to drop the opening set from 5-2 up, failing to convert two set points. A 33-minute bagel after an hour-long opener set Kvitova back on course, and neither woman dropped serve in the final set until the match's last game.

"I started very, very well but I just didn't keep going in the first set. ... It was a tough match, a long one as well; I felt like we were playing on the clay and not on the grass!" - Petra Kvitova

Boulter saved the only break point for either player in the decider prior to that point when she held serve for 2-2; Kvitova only lost six points in six service games in the third set, and she credited improved serving with helping her to the 2 hour, 23-minute win.

Giorgi ousts Muguruza to reach third Eastbourne quarterfinal

"I started strong in the second and just kept going on the serve, very consistent," Kvitova added. "That was the key today."

Haddad Maia wins 12th straight, resurgent Tsurenko awaits

Make it an even dozen for Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Nottingham and Birmingham champion ran her grass-court winning streak to 12 on the strength of a 6-1, 6-2 win over British wildcard Jodie Burrage to set up a quarterfinal meeting against resurgent former Top 30 player Lesia Tsurenko.

Haddad Maia found fewer problems in 70 minutes against Burrage than No.1 seed Paula Badosa had in Round 2; Burrage also beat former Top 15 player Petra Martic in the first round.

O jogo bonito 💥



🇧🇷 Beatriz Haddad Maia extends her win streak to 12 and makes the #RothesayInternational quarterfinals!



Awaits Tsurenko in Eastbourne 🌊 pic.twitter.com/WEIBbK81pW — wta (@WTA) June 22, 2022

Former World No.23 Lesia Tsurenko stands between Haddad Maia and her 13th straight win. The 33-year-old Ukrainian, a qualifier this week, earned her fifth victory with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 comeback against Poland's Magda Linette. Linette served for the match in the final set at 5-4.

It's Tsurenko's first quarterfinal at WTA 500 level or higher since she was runner-up to Karolina Pliskova in Brisbane in 2019.

Highlights: Tsurenko def. Linette

Dart doubles up to reach quarterfinals

After Burrage's defeat, home hopes were nonetheless buoyed by Harriet Dart, who technically won two matches to reach the quarterfinals. Dart and No.10 seed Jil Teichmann split sets on Tuesday before their Round 2 match was halted for darkness, and the Brit came from a break down in the resumed final set to close out the 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3 win.

Later, Dart beat Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, to reach her second career tour-level quarterfinal. Her first came just two weeks ago in Nottingham. She'll face Kvitova next.

Reaching new heights 🏔



🇬🇧 @harriet_dart records her BEST ever result on the Hologic WTA Tour with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Kostyuk!#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/EbkRHSoiez — wta (@WTA) June 22, 2022

Dart made it three wins as the day concluded, as she and Heather Watson were 7-5, 6-4 winners over Americans Desirae Krawczyk and Shelby Rogers in the first round of doubles.