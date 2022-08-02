SAN JOSE, Calif. -- World No.12 Daria Kasatkina rallied from a set down to oust Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. A finalist in San Jose last summer, Kasatkina withstood the early barrage from Rybakina and then held firm to win 12 of the last 14 games of the match.

Kasatkina's consistency wins the day: Rybakina raced out of the blocks in the first set, as the powerful 23-year-old quickly showed how she became the Hologic WTA Tour's newest major champion. She stymied Kasatkina's ground game with 15 winners to 12 unforced errors, while Kasatkina managed two winners and 11 unforced errors.

The second set saw Kasatkina improve her work rate and force Rybakina into longer rallies. The longest game of the match saw Kasatkina pull Rybakina into a five-deuce game and finally break serve for the first time, leading 3-1. With the momentum in hand, Kasatkina was off to the races. She would drop just one game for the rest of the match.

"I was trying to be more consistent first of all because Elena is an incredible player," Kasatkina said. "She just won a Slam and she's one of the most aggressive players on tour. What I can do is make her miss. It's the best that I can do."

"In the second set, I was able to turn the match around," Kasatkina said. "It was a very important game at 2-1 her serve. I made the break and after this things were going my way."

Kasatkina made good on her game plan. After making 11 unforced errors in the first set, she made just nine for the rest of the match. In the face of Kasatkina's consistency and tireless defense, Rybakina buckled, striking 36 unforced errors in the final two sets.

Kasatkina will face Taylor Townsend in the second round.

